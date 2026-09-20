Aaron Rodgers Steps Out in Undercover Look for Steelers-Patriots Game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't as public a guy as some of the other NFL quarterbacks.

Rodgers' wife, Brittni, is still pretty much a mystery, and he has yet to even release a photo with his wife. Meanwhile, other NFL players make a big splash of their lives. Just look at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his public relationship with and marriage to Taylor Swift.

So, seeing that Rodgers is such a private guy, it should be no surprise that he headed into Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with an incognito-looking fit.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Rodgers Keeps It Casual Ahead of Steelers' Week 2 Game

Ahead of the game, the Steelers took to their official social media accounts to share the looks of the players.

Rodgers was seen wearing sunglasses going into the stadium, as well as an understated, grey Steelers hoodie and a black backpack. He looked all business, and it's obvious that fashion is not on his mind ahead of this blockbuster game.

The Steelers won their first game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons, 20-13, but that was a tighter spread than expected. Rodgers is all business and focused on pulling off a win against a competitive team, the Patriots.

Other Steelers Players' Fits as Game vs. Patriots Kicks Off

Some of the other Steelers players stepped it up with flashier looks to make up for Rodgers being more casual.

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith donned an all-grey suit with a black shirt underneath, a silver necklace and sunglasses, looking like a total rock star.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey rocked a crisp, black suit jacket, medium-wash jeans and a black shirt going into the stadium, capped off with a cross necklace.

Running back Jaylen Warren donned a look as close to Rodgers' as anyone, with sunglasses, a black Steelers shirt, grey pants and a black baseball cap.

Linebacker Patrick Queen sported a "Fear of God" sweatshirt and black pants walking into the packed venue. So, the Steelers' players look posh and ready to go against the Patriots.

One of the fun parts of NFL Sundays is seeing the outfits players arrive in before kickoff. The pregame fashion has become part of the excitement, with everyone bringing their own style to the stadium.

When it's a matchup as big as the Steelers vs. Patriots, there's even more reason to pay attention to the arrivals and see what everyone is wearing before the action begins.