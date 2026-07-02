Steelers Get Harsh Reality of Aaron Rodgers

While Aaron Rodgers was solid for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, at least on paper, his perception around the league is as low as it ever has been at 42-years-old.

While ranking the top 32 quarterbacks in the league on the "NFL Daily" podcast, Gregg Rosenthal and Jon Ledyard agreed on Rodgers' placement at No. 31.

Ledyard didn't have many flattering things to say about the four-time MVP either.

"If you're talking about like, 'You still have a couple of plays in you?' Yea sure, he has that in him," Ledyard said. "But like consistently, sustainably good quarterback play? No. He's also making more mistakes with the football. He had some terrible turnovers last year. Fumbles, the sacks he does take, it's just an absolute car crash in the backfield... every time he gets hit it looks like he's not gonna get back up. He doesn't want to get hit, he's always angry when he gets hit. I'm like, 'That's kind of part of playing the position buddy.' You should retire if you don't want to do that."

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Was Rodgers Really the Right Choice at QB for the Steelers?

If the Steelers had turned the page and moved on from Rodgers after one year together, there likely wouldn't have been any quarrels about that decision.

Once Mike McCarthy was hired as Mike Tomlin's successor, however, it became pretty evident that Rodgers was going to reunite with his former Green Bay Packers head coach and return to Pittsburgh for another season.

The future Hall of Famer ended up signing a one-year deal with the franchise right before OTAs began in mid-May, and he'll oversee a new-look offense that made some notable upgrades, particularly at the wide receiver position with Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard.

Rodgers closed the 2025 campaign with 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions all while helping the Steelers win the AFC North for the first time since 2020.

As Rosenthal and Ledyard pointed out, however, his consistency and overall ability behind center has taken a huge hit in the twilight stages of his career, as expected.

Rodgers looks to get the ball out quick, which is part of the reason why Kenneth Gainwell was such a force as a receiving back last year, and McCarthy can tailor an offense in a way where that style can be effective, but it's not ideal from an efficiency standpoint.

More of a floor raiser than ceiling raiser, Rodgers' upside is capped rather significantly. He's still a starting-caliber quarterback that will keep Pittsburgh competitive, but no one should expect a deep run with him at the helm.

"For a team that wants to evolve, he doesn't really help you do that," Ledyard said. "He doesn't help you turn the next chapter necessarily. His place in the league might not exist if it wasn't for the Steelers and their kind of archaic way of thinking as a franchise a little bit."

While essentially punting the 2026 season was never in the cards, an argument could be made that giving Will Howard a chance to start during his second season in the league while keeping Mason Rudolph and rookie Drew Allar behind him on the depth chart would've better helped the Steelers evaluate their future at the position and see if their young guys have what it takes to play at the NFL level moving forward.

Rodgers is probably going to hold his own and was Pittsburgh's best option if the sole goal is to contend this year, but expectations simply can't be set very high.

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