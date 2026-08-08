Steelers Training Camp Takeaways: Another Young QB Struggles

On a muggy week at Saint Vincent College, the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense fought back against the defense.

Don't get it twisted, it was far from a perfect few days for the unit. Still, after how drastically the defense outshone the offense earlier in the week, it was a step in the right direction.

With that, here are the three main takeaways from Pittsburgh's most recent sessions in Latrobe.

Drew Allar's Turn to Falter

Earlier in the Steelers' week, all the attention was on Will Howard and how poorly he performed after a solid start to camp.

Howard struggled again this time around, though he did look slightly better at the very least. The same can't be said for Drew Allar, however.

Good reps were incredibly hard to come by for the third-round pick out of Penn State, whose placement was sporadic at best while there were some flashes of poor decision-making.

His targets had to work far more than they should have to haul in his passes, and there were several incompletions that weren't excusable.

It's all a work in progress for Allar, and the coaching staff has seemed pleased with him up to this point. He's not facing a ton of pressure to come out and perform at a high level in any scenario as a rookie, but it can't continue to look like it did today.

Jul 30, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) participates in training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Jobity Jr. Hype Should Be Real

While Pittsburgh's offense had a bounce-back day, undrafted rookie Kevin Jobity Jr. proved why he is an intriguing player with some upside as a pass rusher on the interior.

The Syracuse product, who logged 5.0 sacks across 12 games for the program in 2025, showcased his ability to convert speed into power and won more reps than he lost.

Though the competition on the interior of the defensive line is fierce with the likes of Esezi Otomewo, Dean Lowry, Gabriel Rubio and Logan Lee all battling it out for the final spot(s) on the 53-man roster, Jobity Jr. feels like a real sleeper amongst that group.

When he's showing off his athleticism and play strength as well as some bend in pass rushing situation, it's impossible not to take notice.

Spencer Anderson Impresses

The offensive line as a whole hasn't always had much to write home about in camp, but Anderson really has continued to set himself up well to earn the starting right guard job.

The former seventh-round pick's athleticism has always popped on tape, and the same goes for his versatility, evidenced by his involvement in the Steelers' jumbo package under former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Anderson's anchor was quite stout too, which is a promising sign in terms of him eventually becoming a complete package at guard.

In a contract year, Anderson feels like he's heading down the path towards getting paid if he can translate what he's shown in camp to the regular season.

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