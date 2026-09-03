Alexander Zverev's Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Promotes New TV Show During U.S. Open
Alexander Zverev is part of the excitement at the 2026 U.S. Open, and he's looking to build on a big win.
The superstar player snagged his very first Grand Slam title at the French Open in June after being one of the top players in the world but never quite getting that Grand Slam victory. His girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, celebrated the big win with him, and the two have been inseparable as of late.
Now, Zverev will play Quentin Halys in the second round of the U.S. Open on Thursday. He advanced after a win against Lorenzo Sonego.
Sophia Thomalla Supports Alexander Zverev During U.S. Open
Even though Zverev is a star on the court, that doesn't mean he ever overshadows his lady. Thomalla is also a huge name. She's a German actress, model and television host, so she's used to being in the spotlight.
Amid the U.S. Open and Zverev's appearance at the event, Thomalla has been promoting a reality dating show on social media, "Are You The One?," which she hosts.
This week, she shared video clips from the program, including one with her in a gorgeous, floor-length, sparkling gold dress and another where she's wearing a light blue two-piece beach outfit that almost could double as a swimsuit.
So, what is "Are You The One?"
It's a dating competition in which single men and women try to find their pre-selected "perfect matches" through a series of challenges and matching ceremonies, with the winners sharing a prize.
Sophia Thomalla Appears to be by Zverev's Side in New York
Is Thomalla filming her show instead of being at the U.S. Open? It doesn't appear so.
Even though she's been busy filming and hosting the reality dating show, she's actually already finished the project. She recently shared a beach video on Instagram and also posted photos from her time exploring New York City with Zverev ahead of the U.S. Open. So, it appears she's by his side to support him.
The couple, who have been together since 2020, have become a familiar sight at Zverev's biggest tournaments, with Thomalla frequently supporting him from the stands. They are also parents to two dachshunds.
Zverev is preparing to face Halys in the second round of the U.S. Open. After finally breaking through with his first Grand Slam title earlier this year, he has a bit more confidence going into the match.
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Anne Erickson is a sports and entertainment journalist, covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA and college. Her work spans interviews with big names, such as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports and more. Erickson’s work has been published via Newsweek, ESPN, Fox Sports, Heavy Sports and more. Anne Erickson has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Michigan State University.Follow AnneErickson