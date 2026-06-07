Alexander Zverev's First Kiss After French Open Win Wasn't With GF Sophia Thomalla

If you're a fan of tennis, you're well aware of the fact that German star Alexander Zverev won his first even grand slam tournament on June 7 when he defeated Flavio Cobolli in five sets in the French Open (aka Roland-Garros) final.

The biggest criticism of Zverev's career to this point (at least as it pertains to what he has done on the court) had been that he couldn't come through on the biggest stage, despite being the world's No. 3-ranked player and one of the most talented players in tennis.

Alexander Zverev | IMAGO / Action Plus

While there's a case to be made that Zverev had an easy path to this French Open championship, given that Jannik Sinner was upset in the second round and Carlos Alcaraz didn't compete this year because of an injury, all Zverev could control was his own form and trying to beat the opponent across from him.

Therefore, nobody can take this French Open victory away from the German, regardless of how they feel about him as a person.

Alexander Zverev of Germany | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Alexander Zverev's Dog Beat Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla to First Kiss After French Open Win

Much has been made about the fact that Zverev's longtime girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, has not been present at the French Open. She has been busy working in Germany, but will apparently be taking a flight to France to celebrate with Zverev in the wake of this win.

While Zverev's daughter, Mayla, wasn't present at the French Open either, Zverev and Thomalla's dog, a dachshund named Mishka, has been with him throughout his time in France.

After Zverev's Roland-Garros win, the tournament's Instagram account posted a video of Zverev picking up Mishka. The dog welcomed his owner with several kisses and licks to Zverev's mouth, which means that he beat Thomalla to the punch when it comes to displaying affection after the biggest win of Zverev's career.

The Instagram post was captioned, "🏆🐕".

Despite not being there in person yet, Thomalla has made her excitement for Zverev known on social media, as she made several posts congratulating him on her story on Sunday, including one that included a caption of, "Er hat es!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️", which roughly translates to "He did it!!!"

It will be interesting to see whether getting this major tournament win under his belt will signal a shift in Zverev, where he doesn't have the same pressure to accomplish what he just did again.

Regardless, he'll still have Mishka and Thomalla's affection.