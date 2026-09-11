Alexander Zverev's Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Stuns in Orange Mini-Dress During U.S. Open

Alexander Zverev is back in the spotlight at the 2026 U.S. Open, and wants to build on his recent superstar showing.

The professional tennis player scored his first Grand Slam title at the French Open back in June after years of missing the mark and not getting that Grand Slam win. His girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, has been by his side, and when he wins, she celebrates too.

Now, Zverev returns to the U.S. Open and is hoping for a pristine showing. Meanwhile, Thomalla is a superstar in her own right.

She's a model, social media influencer, actress and media personality. One of her biggest gigs is hosting the German reality television dating show "Are You the One?" on RTL+. She's also a businesswoman. So, she has plenty of presence outside of being Zverev's lady.

Sophia Thomalla Draws Attention in Incredible Photo

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Thomalla has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, so she has quite an audience. As the U.S. Open was getting underway, she took to social media to share a pristine photo of herself standing on a beach.

While the blue beach and palm trees in the background of the photo were beautiful, what was even more stunning was her dress. She wore a bright orange, almost neon-shaded, short mini-dress, strapless. She also wore spiked, beige heels.

She's seen smiling into the camera, and she captioned the photo, "Dressed for the challenge, obviously," while tagging her show, "Are You the One?"

Fans Were Quick to Praise Sophia Thomalla's Look

Followers were quick to comment and approve of the look. Most of them gushed over the dress and her overall appearance.

"When beauty, intelligence, striking and humor come together in one person, that's actually shameless," one said.

"The sharpest thing that German television has to offer," another said.

"It doesn't look like New York in the background, what's up," one said, referring to whether she was in New York to support her boyfriend in the U.S. Open.

"Most beautiful woman on this planet," another said, adding, "I'm so annoyed, you passed me at the market in Thailand in March and I didn't dare to talk to you."

"Well... So, this is what a beautiful and very intelligent woman looks like," another added.

"A sensational and extremely beautiful woman," one more added.

"A beautiful, intelligent woman," another said.

So, these followers are in agreement that Thomalla is a beautiful and intelligent woman, and we have a feeling Zverev would agree.