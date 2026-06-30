Alexander Zverev is still riding high following his big win at the French Open in early June.

The victory marked the most significant win of Zverev's career. Up until that point, his biggest criticism was that he hadn't won a Grand Slam tournament despite being one of the sport's top players.

So, now that Zverev has checked that box, he's riding that high to Wimbledon. He goes up against Alexander Blockx in the first round on Tuesday.

Zverev's girlfriend, German influencer Sophia Thomalla, wasn't at the French Open because of her career obligations. She's a model, an actress and television host, so she keeps busy. It's worth noting that people seem to be searching, "Alexander Zverev wife" online a lot, but he's not married yet, so let's get to know his girlfriend with some quick facts.

Thomalla Comes From a Famous Family

Thomalla was born in East Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 6, 1989, into a famous family. She's the daughter of the popular German actress Simone Thomalla and actor André Vetters.

Given that her mother is a star, it's not a surprise that Sophia also gravitated toward the spotlight. Today, she's not just a star on television but very much so on social media, where she has 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

She Shares Her Love for Alexander Zverev Publicly

Sometimes, famous couples like to keep their moments together private. But that's not the case for Zverev and Thomalla. These two have gone public with their romantic relationship.

The latest post came on June 24, when Thomalla took to social media to share photos with Zverev supporting charity.

The main photo in the gallery shows the two at an event for his Alexander Zverev Foundation. The post also features photos with their beloved two dogs.

She Supports the Alexander Zverev Foundation

Thomalla also publicly supports her boyfriend's charity organization, the Alexander Zverev Foundation, which aids children and young adults with type 1 diabetes.

"The evangelical Christustrager Bruderschaft e.V. has been active in Vanga, around 350 kilometers east of the capital of Congo, since 1980. The Brotherhood works here together with the Alexander Zverev Foundation for the improvement of diabetes care," the organization's official website states.

The Couple Already Has a Family Together — A Furry Family

Zverev and Thomalla share a dachshund named Mishka and expanded their family in early June with another puppy, Buba. How adorable, right?



On her Instagram Stories, she shared photos of a dachshund puppy, and one of the posts has her kissing a new dog, captioned, "New family member on top: Buba," with heart and dog emojis.

Later, Thomalla shared multiple other posts on her socials showing the "new family member" named Buba.



