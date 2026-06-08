Alexander Zverev's GF Sophia Thomalla Reveals 'New Family Member' After French Open

Celebrations are in store for Alexander Zverev and those close to him after he won the 206 French Open on June 7.

This is the biggest win of Zverev's professional tennis career, given that the biggest criticism people have about his on-court resumé is that he hadn't won a Grand Slam tournament despite being one of the world's top players for years.

But Zverev has now put that narrative behind him after his five-set Roland-Garros win against Italy's Flavio Cobolli on Sunday.

Alexander Zverev | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Zverev's girlfriend, German influencer Sophia Thomalla, wasn't present at the French Open because she was busy with her own career. This led to some speculation about the state of their relationship, especially because Thomalla (whose career is literally to be active and engaged on social media) had barely been posting throughout Roland-Garros.

But a report came out on Sunday morning that if Zverev were to win the French Open, Thomalla would take a flight from Cologne, Germany, to Paris in order to celebrate the victory with him. And that's exactly what she did, which was shown with a post she made to her Instagram story on Sunday evening.

Sophia Thomalla Shares 'New Family Member' After Alexander Zverev's French Open Win

While Thomalla wasn't with Zverev during the French Open, their shared dog, a dachshund named Mishka, was with the tennis star. And one of the many viral moments that arrived in the wake of Zverev's win was him picking Mishka up on the Roland-Garros court and being shown love and affection in the form of licks and kisses to his face.

It seems that Zverev and Thomalla have decided that one dog wasn't enough. On Monday morning, Thomalla made several posts to her Instagram story of a dachshund puppy.

One of the posts is of her kissing this dog, which was captioned, "New Family member on top: Buba ❤️🐶🐶".

After that, Thomalla made several other posts showing this "new family member" named Buba, including one where she claimed the dog had a "hangover" after what was surely a very fun night partying in Paris.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Poolfoto

Zverev already had one daughter, named Mayla, who came from a relationship he had before getting together with Thomalla. There's no indication of whether these two would want children together, but at least their family is expanding with another dog.

Perhaps Buba will be getting their own Instagram page, as Mishka already has one.