Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and Team USA Share Personal Favorites at FIBA World Cup

The 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup is in full swing, and Team USA is filled with familiar faces. While a lot of the action is happening on the court, that doesn't mean the ladies on Team USA don't have time to let fans into their personalities off the court.

Team USA consists of 12 players competing in Berlin, Germany, according to the WNBA.

The guards are Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Sonia Citron, Chelsea Gray, Rhyne Howard and Jackie Young. The forwards are Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Kiki Iriafen, Angel Reese and Breanna Stewart. Aliyah Boston is the team's center. A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum withdrew before the tournament because of health reasons. Citron and Iriafen stepped in as replacements.

Team USA Players Share Their Favorite Things, and They Have One Thing in Common: Coffee

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark handles the ball in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While practicing, the WNBA's social media team caught up with Clark, Reese, Copper and a handful of other Team USA players to ask them about their favorite things.

One of the questions was if these players prefer coffee or tea? The verdict? Every single one of them went with coffee.

What about pretzels or bratwurst? Both Clark and Reese went with pretzels, for sure.

What about a morning practice or an evening game? Clark is apparently a night owl and went for her night game, while Reese went for the morning practice.

Do these ladies like to keep things spontaneous or have things planned out when they travel? Copper picked spontaneous without having to really think about it.

Sure, these are just little questions and one-word answers, but it's fun to watch these ladies give fans a little more insight into who they are and their favorite things.

So, when you watch these ladies on the court, imagine them drinking coffee, eating pretzels and debating over whether basketball is most enjoyed in the morning or at night.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese shoots a free throw against the Portland Fire during the second half at Gateway Center Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team USA is Keeping Things Super Stylish at the World Cup

So, how has the fashion been like overseas? While these ladies are known for daring looks, it's really been all business. Heading into the game on Friday, Team USA was spotted wearing matching red sweatsuits with the USA lettering on the front. The sweatsuits have a zipper-down hoodie and slightly tapered legs and look very comfy.

The next time you can catch these ladies in action is during Team USA's game at the World Cup against Italy on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET. Look for coffee on the sidelines.

📍 Berlin Arena 🇺🇸⚔️🇮🇹



The #USABWNT arrives for game two of the #FIBAWWC group phase versus Italy (2:45 pm ET, TNT/HBO Max). pic.twitter.com/a4C4jLf49g — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 6, 2026