Fever Star Caitlin Clark Unveils Her Next Major Brand Partnership

The WNBA has really blossomed over the past few years, and stars such as the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, the Atlanta Dream's Angel Reese and the Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink have become viral sensations and also role models.

These ladies all rock it on the court, but they also rock it off the court.

The WNBA's stars have a bounty of endorsement deals, partnerships and sponsorships, and that's especially true of Clark.

The Fever star already has big endorsement deals with Nike, Gatorade, State Farm and Wilson, to name a few of her brands. For Nike, it's an eight-year, $28 million deal, and she's gearing up to release her new Nike sneaker as part of the partnership. Now, Clark has added a new one to her line of partnerships.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caitlin Clark Teams Up with Stanley 1913, Again

If you're an athlete and working hard on the court, you have to stay hydrated. So, it's no surprise that Clark has teamed up with Stanley 1913 for a new product offering.

The brand and Clark made the announcement this week on Instagram, stating: "The quiet work speaks the loudest. The Stanley 1913 x @caitlinclark22 collection is available now on Stanley1913.com."

The collection includes the 40-ounce Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler for $55, 30-ounce Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler for $45, 24-ounce IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle for $40, and 24-ounce Vitalize Tempo Bottle for $45, all in the Caitlin Clark Future design.

Caitlin Clark's Stanley Partnership Started in 2025

This partnership was actually started last year. In August of 2025, Stanley announced that they'd be working with Clark, so this marks another addition to their lineup.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark shoots the ball while Connecticut Sun forward Aaliyah Edwards defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It is an incredible honor to partner with a global sports icon like Caitlin Clark. She is redefining women's sports and reshaping culture through her drive, passion, and grit," Matt Navarro, global president, PMI WW Brands, LLC, said in a statement at the time. "She's not just a leader in the world of basketball; she is sparking a global movement."

Navarro added that the collection and collaboration that kicked off in 2025 was a "celebration of that spark" and for "everyone in the community who shares that same drive to make an impact."

"Partnering with Stanley 1913 is an exciting opportunity to work with a brand that shares my values and champions women's sports," Clark said in a statement. "This collection has something for everyone – from the athletes putting in the work on the court to the fans shaping the culture."

So, another day, and another Clark offering. Don't be surprised to see these tumblers and bottles when Clark participates in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.