Caitlin Clark Shares August Photo Dump

Caitlin Clark had quite the month of August.

She continued to break multiple WNBA records and became the first player ever to record 200-plus points and 100-plus assists in a single calendar month. Off the court, she's also been making waves.

Clark is gearing up to release her first signature shoe with Nike, the Nike Caitlin 1, which kicks off its debut "Racer Blue" colorway on Oct. 1 for around $140. There's lots of excitement about her first signature shoe dropping, so Clark also spent the month pumping up her fans for the release.

Now, Clark is sharing a photo dump of her August, and it brings together all the highs from her jam-packed month.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a made basket in the first half against the Connecticut Sun. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caitlin Clark Celebrates August With Gallery of Moments

At the end of August, Clark shared a photo gallery to Instagram with a range of pictures from her August.

"Had some fun in August... see you at the World Cup," she stated in the caption with a bunch of colored hearts.

The main photo shows Clark holding a bunch of sneakers, smiling with a huge grin. The gallery also shows some on-court moments, but a lot of off-the-court moments, too, including her many fits walking into games. The gallery is also a chance to show off her signature Nike in different colors.

"That's not a shoe rotation, that's a full starting five with a bench. Which pair gets the World Cup start though?" one follower asked on social media.

"Leave your man. I'm here now," one follower said, who's obviously crushing on her.

"My kids don't see it because they take it for granted. Like I did for Jordan this time around I'm not gonna miss it. CC is the female GOAT," another said.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Surely you can't have more colorways," one more said.

"Putting up historic numbers. Keep going, CC," another stated.

Caitlin Clark Shows Off Wilson Partnership

Clark's Instagram also shows her new partnership with Wilson for her own signature basketball.

When she first inked her partnership with the brand in 2024, it made her the first female basketball player to land her own signature ball.

"Caitlin Clark Signature Series 3.0 / Introducing a once-in-a-generation series that bends toward greatness with elite materials, ahead-of-the-curve technology and finishes, and immaculate, full-circle design, creating a pure sensory experience unlike any other," a post states on her Instagram, along with video of her playing on the court.

Between the shoes, Wilson and her daily life, Clark has enjoyed a fun and busy August. May September bring more fun and history.