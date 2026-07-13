Sparks vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, July 13

The Los Angeles Sparks have a chance to get back to .500 on Monday night, as they take on the Atlanta Dream for the first time in the 2026 season.

Atlanta has been in a slump as of late, winning just four of its last 10 games and falling out of the top four in the WNBA standings. It’s set as a home favorite in this game, as the Sparks are without star guard Kelsey Plum (leg) once again.

The Sparks knocked off the Chicago Sky on Friday night, and they feature a high-octane offense that may be able to shock a Dream team that has slipped to seventh in the WNBA in net rating this season.

I’m eyeing a player prop and a total for this matchup, but first let’s preview the odds, injuries, and some trends to watch in this interconference clash.

Sparks vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks +8.5 (-120)

Dream -8.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Sparks: +270

Dream: -340

Total

180.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Sparks vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 13

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Gateway Center

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Sparks record: 10-11

Dream record: 13-10

Sparks vs. Dream Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

Cameron Brink -- out

Kelsey Plum -- out

Dream Injury Report

Angel Reese -- questionable

Brionna Jones -- questionable

Sparks vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dearica Hamby UNDER 8.5 Rebounds (-138)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Hamby may struggle to reach this rebounds number on Monday:

This season, Hamby is averaging 7.7 rebounds per game which is down from her last two seasons with the Sparks where she averaged 9.2 (2024) and 7.9 (2025) boards per night.

The three-time All-Star is still having a solid 2026 season, but the addition of Nneka Ogwumike has certainly limited her effectiveness on the glass. Hamby has eight or fewer boards in 13 of her 21 games this season, and she has a tough matchup against this Dream squad.

Atlanta employs All-Star Angel Reese, who is one of the best rebounders in the league. But it’s not just Reese that gets it done on the glass for the Dream.

Atlanta ranks No. 2 in the league in rebound percentage (52.3 percent), and it is No. 1 in opponent rebounds per game. That puts Hamby in a tough spot to clear her season average and grab nine or more boards on Monday night.

Even if she has a good game, Hamby is likely to fall short of this line for the fourth time in her last five games.

Sparks vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

No team in the WNBA has hit the OVER at a higher rate than the Los Angeles Sparks, and they profile as the ideal “high-scoring team” in the league.

L.A. ranks 15th in opponent points per game, 13th in defensive rating and sixth in points per game on offense this season, hitting the OVER in 15 of 21 games.

Even with Plum out, the Sparks have enough offensive talent to compete with just about any team in the league, especially since they’re extremely willing to play with pace (No. 2 in the WNBA).

Atlanta is a much better defensive team – ranking fourth in defensive rating – but it’s also sixth in the league in pace and in the top half in offensive rating. These teams combine to average nearly 178 points per game this season, and I expect that number to rise with the Sparks’ inability to get stops in the 2026 season.

I’ll keep trusting the OVER trend when it comes to L.A.’s games, especially against teams with strong offenses.

Pick: OVER 180.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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