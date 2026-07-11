Fire vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, July 11

The Atlanta Dream continue their homestand with a matchup against the Portland Fire on Saturday afternoon.

The Dream finally ended a five-game losing streak with an 89-78 win over Seattle on Thursday night. They’re still 13-9 on the season, though, and 7-3 at home.

On the flip side, the Fire have lost four of their last five, including a home matchup against the Aces on Thursday night.

The Dream got an 86-66 win over the Fire in their first game against the new franchise.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Fire vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +12.5 (-115)

Dream -12.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Fire +455

Dream -625

Total

172.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Fire vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Venue: Gateway Center Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Fire record: 9-13

Dream record: 13-9

Fire vs. Dream Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

Sarah Ashlee Barker – Out

Sani Feagin – Out

Karlie Samuelson – Questionable

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones – Doubtful

Angel Reese – Questionable

Fire vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Rhyne Howard OVER 3.5 Three Pointers (+106)

Rhyne Howard hasn’t been afraid to put it up from downtown in recent games. She’s made at least four three-pointers in each of her last four games, going 17 for 45 (37.77%) in that span.

Howard is showing 36.8% from deep on the season, and Portland presents a pretty easy opponent from beyond the arc. The Fire allow 8.9 three-pointers per game, and Howard went 4 for 7 in their first meeting.

Fire vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

The Dream may have ended their losing streak last time out, but they failed to cover as -12.5 favorites in an 11-point win over Seattle. Atlanta has now lost seven straight games against the spread, failing to cover as double-digit favorites in its two victories.

Meanwhile, Portland has won three straight ATS and six of its last eight.

I’ll take the Fire on a big spread this afternoon in Atlanta.

Pick: Fire +11.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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