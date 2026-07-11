Fire vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, July 11
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The Atlanta Dream continue their homestand with a matchup against the Portland Fire on Saturday afternoon.
The Dream finally ended a five-game losing streak with an 89-78 win over Seattle on Thursday night. They’re still 13-9 on the season, though, and 7-3 at home.
On the flip side, the Fire have lost four of their last five, including a home matchup against the Aces on Thursday night.
The Dream got an 86-66 win over the Fire in their first game against the new franchise.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.
Fire vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fire +12.5 (-115)
- Dream -12.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Fire +455
- Dream -625
Total
- 172.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Fire vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 11
- Time: 4:00 p.m.
- Venue: Gateway Center Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Fire record: 9-13
- Dream record: 13-9
Fire vs. Dream Injury Reports
Fire Injury Report
- Sarah Ashlee Barker – Out
- Sani Feagin – Out
- Karlie Samuelson – Questionable
Dream Injury Report
- Brionna Jones – Doubtful
- Angel Reese – Questionable
Fire vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Rhyne Howard OVER 3.5 Three Pointers (+106)
Rhyne Howard hasn’t been afraid to put it up from downtown in recent games. She’s made at least four three-pointers in each of her last four games, going 17 for 45 (37.77%) in that span.
Howard is showing 36.8% from deep on the season, and Portland presents a pretty easy opponent from beyond the arc. The Fire allow 8.9 three-pointers per game, and Howard went 4 for 7 in their first meeting.
Fire vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
The Dream may have ended their losing streak last time out, but they failed to cover as -12.5 favorites in an 11-point win over Seattle. Atlanta has now lost seven straight games against the spread, failing to cover as double-digit favorites in its two victories.
Meanwhile, Portland has won three straight ATS and six of its last eight.
I’ll take the Fire on a big spread this afternoon in Atlanta.
Pick: Fire +11.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop