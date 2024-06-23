Angel Reese Had Perfect Three-Word Message to Critics After Win vs. Fever
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese had a night to remember in Sunday’s 88-87 win over the Indiana Fever.
After dropping the previous two against Indiana, Reese and the Sky rallied to a comeback victory in which the former LSU standout made history as the first rookie with at least 25 points and 15 rebounds since Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson in 2018.
Following the final whistle, Reese joined ESPN’s Holly Rowe for an on-court postgame interview and perfectly summed up her impressive outing.
“I’m a dog,” Reese said. “You can’t teach that. I’m gonna go out and do whatever it takes to win every single night. My teammates rely on my energy. So being able to continue the energy even if we’re down, even if we’re up, that’s what I do.”
Reese recorded her eighth consecutive double-double on Sunday, finishing with 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting and adding 16 rebounds.
Her highlight reel included everything from acrobatic lay-ups to clutch baskets to in-the-paint defending, as the Sky successfully completed a 15-point comeback at Wintrust Arena to beat the Fever for the first time this season.
Chicago (6-9) currently sits in eighth place, one spot ahead of Indiana (7-11) in the WNBA standings.