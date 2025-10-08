The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Texas QB Arch Manning’s brother Heid shares drama-free family photo away from field

The younger brother of the struggling Longhorns quarterback shares a rare picture of the family all together.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) watches warm ups before an NCAA football game against Florida in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 4, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) watches warm ups before an NCAA football game against Florida in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 4, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] / Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The expectations placed on Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning before the season virtually made it impossible for him to live up to the hype. The last name alone carries a lot of weight. He’s still just a 21-year-old college student who likes to hangout with his family.

Arch, who is the nephew of NFL QB greats Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, had only started two games before taking the reigns for preseason No. 1 Texas as the Heisman Trophy favorite. The team is now just 3-2 on the season after last week’s loss at the Florida Gators and unranked in the latest AP poll.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t have imagined the season going this way after being preseason No. 1 with Arch Manning at quarterback. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While Arch hasn’t had the season he or fans wanted as he’s even been booed at home, he’s still crushing it with a record amount of NIL money.

The QB has also shown he’s a normal guy in any environment as seen in preseason photos when he hung out in a bad neighborhood in St. Louis with his teammate.

His younger brother Heid just posted a new photo of Arch and the family on his own Instagram that’s full of his college life also at the University of Texas in Austin. His first picture was with mom Ellen at a Longhorns game watching Arch. He wrote, “Insert cheesy bread.”

Heid would also share this one with dad Cooper Manning, mom, himself, and Arch all hanging out.

Cooper Manning (left), Arch, Ellen, and Heid.
Cooper Manning (left), Arch, Ellen, and Heid. / Heid Manning/Instagram

It’s no doubt been tough for Heid to watch his older brother struggle at times this season, but they obviously have a strong bond.

Manning has thrown for 1151 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, and ran in five more scores.

It’s nice to see Arch in photos off the field with the drama going on surrounding him and Texas.

Arch Mannin
Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

