Texas QB Arch Manning’s brother Heid shares drama-free family photo away from field
The expectations placed on Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning before the season virtually made it impossible for him to live up to the hype. The last name alone carries a lot of weight. He’s still just a 21-year-old college student who likes to hangout with his family.
Arch, who is the nephew of NFL QB greats Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, had only started two games before taking the reigns for preseason No. 1 Texas as the Heisman Trophy favorite. The team is now just 3-2 on the season after last week’s loss at the Florida Gators and unranked in the latest AP poll.
While Arch hasn’t had the season he or fans wanted as he’s even been booed at home, he’s still crushing it with a record amount of NIL money.
RELATED: Arch Manning’s mom mad about his touchdown celebration taunt in Texas win
The QB has also shown he’s a normal guy in any environment as seen in preseason photos when he hung out in a bad neighborhood in St. Louis with his teammate.
His younger brother Heid just posted a new photo of Arch and the family on his own Instagram that’s full of his college life also at the University of Texas in Austin. His first picture was with mom Ellen at a Longhorns game watching Arch. He wrote, “Insert cheesy bread.”
Heid would also share this one with dad Cooper Manning, mom, himself, and Arch all hanging out.
It’s no doubt been tough for Heid to watch his older brother struggle at times this season, but they obviously have a strong bond.
Manning has thrown for 1151 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, and ran in five more scores.
It’s nice to see Arch in photos off the field with the drama going on surrounding him and Texas.
