Arch Manning's Inclusion in Texas A&M Student's 'Lovers' Post Raises Eyebrows

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is perhaps the most popular player in college football right now, and much of that is owed to his last name.

However, there's no question that Manning is extremely talented. This is made clear by the fact that he's Texas's starter and produced a successful 2025 season. He finished the year with 3,163 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, and a 144.9 quarterback rating. He also added 399 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns to his tally.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

However, as good as he has performed to this point, some are underwhelmed about how Manning's college career has fared. While he turned 22 years old on April 27, the fact that he wasn't a Heisman finalist and Texas didn't make the College Football Playoff last season has some Longhorns fans thinking that he's a failure.

One thing they can't accuse Arch of is losing to other Texas schools. He defeated Texas A&M last November, and he also defeated Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry by a score of 23-6.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Beating Texas A&M is a non-negotiable for many Longhorns fans. This is why they might be irked to see a recent Instagram post that included Manning.

Texas A&M Student's Photo with Arch Manning Raises Questions

On April 26, a Texas A&M female student named Molly Bentley made an Instagram post that was a blurry selfie of her and Arch Manning. Manning is tagged in the post, and it's captioned, "slow burn enemies to lovers".

While this post is sure to raise some eyebrows, the bottom line is that there's no way of knowing what the truth behind it is. It could be an old photo, or Bentley could just be joking around with the caption. Maybe she happened to see Manning on the street, asked to take a photo, and came up with this caption to get attention.

This is what many of the comments on the post seem to be suggesting. And there's a (slim) chance the photo could be AI-generated. Still, the post has gotten a lot of attention on social media, with people wondering whether there's a chance that Manning is dating a student from Texas A&M.

It's probably safe to assume there's nothing to this photo unless Manning posts it on his own social media feeds or otherwise makes a mention of Bentley. But that isn't going to keep people from speculating about whether the Longhorns' star quarterback could be spending time with an Aggies student.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images