Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily shows off baby bump selfie before Buccaneers-Rams game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily announced they are expecting their second child in 2026 earlier this week. While Baker has a big game Sunday night at the Los Angeles Rams, his wife showed an adorable selfie showing off her baby bump.
The couple used their 1-year-old daughter Kova for the most adorable announcement. They wrote, “New addition coming April 2026, and we couldn’t feel luckier 💙.”
Kova has also been a hit at Baker’s games this season as well like when she didn’t recognize him until he removed his Bucs helmet. Also, with her special game-day Baker creamsicle jersey.
While the spotlight will be on Baker vs. the Rams on Sunday Night Football, his wife dropped her 19 weeks +1 day mirror selfie.
Baker and Emily met in 2017 during a FaceTime call with a mutual friend where he spotted her. They got married in 2019 in Malibu, California.
The Bucs are currently at 6-4 heading into Sunday’s big NFC matchup. Baker has thrown for 2365 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.
He’ll have two big fans cheering him on — and soon a third.
