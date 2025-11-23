The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily shows off baby bump selfie before Buccaneers-Rams game

The couple announced they are expecting a second child this week before the big NFC matchup.

Matt Ryan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the field during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the field during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily announced they are expecting their second child in 2026 earlier this week. While Baker has a big game Sunday night at the Los Angeles Rams, his wife showed an adorable selfie showing off her baby bump.

The couple used their 1-year-old daughter Kova for the most adorable announcement. They wrote, “New addition coming April 2026, and we couldn’t feel luckier 💙.”

Kova has also been a hit at Baker’s games this season as well like when she didn’t recognize him until he removed his Bucs helmet. Also, with her special game-day Baker creamsicle jersey.

While the spotlight will be on Baker vs. the Rams on Sunday Night Football, his wife dropped her 19 weeks +1 day mirror selfie.

Emily Mayfield
Emily Mayfield/Instagram

Baker and Emily met in 2017 during a FaceTime call with a mutual friend where he spotted her. They got married in 2019 in Malibu, California.

The Bucs are currently at 6-4 heading into Sunday’s big NFC matchup. Baker has thrown for 2365 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He’ll have two big fans cheering him on — and soon a third.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

