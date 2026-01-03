Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily shares touching moment with QB, daughter before Bucs game

Baker Mayfield is getting ready to face a stiff test for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday with the season on the line. Before the game, his wife shared an adorable dad moment with the quarterback and their daughter.

Back in November, the couple used their 1-year-old daughter Kova to announce Emily is pregnant with a boy: “New addition coming April 2026, and we couldn’t feel luckier 💙.”

Kova has also been a hit at Baker’s games this season as well like when she didn’t recognize him until he removed his Bucs helmet, and with her special game-day Baker creamsicle jersey as seen below.

A pregnant Emily (middle) just showed off her baby bump while rocking her stunning game-day fit last Sunday for the Bucs’ loss at the Miami Dolphins.

On Saturday in a must-win game (they’ll also need the New Orleans Saints to beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday), Emily shared an adorable photo with dad in matching beanies with Kova in disbelief how she’s pregnant with another child. Emily wrote, “I woke up today and had this weird and shocking realization that we’re gonna have a little baby boy in less than 4 months and for some reason it blew my mind. I JUST BIRTHED THIS ANGEL”

Baker will be in the offseason taking care of Emily during those four months — he’s just hoping not after today, though.

Baker and Emily’s love story

Baker and Emily met in 2017 during a FaceTime call with a mutual friend where he spotted her. They got married in 2019 in Malibu, California.

Now he has two big fans rooting him on for Bucs games and a third on the way.

