Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson’s Latest Photo of Coach Should Worry UNC

Spring football is here for head coach Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels. It’s also here for his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson as she’s constantly around the coach and the program. Her latest photo should worry the school after the first season was a straight disaster.

The 73-year-old coach went 4-8 in his first season with the program after 24 seasons with the New England Patriots that included winning six Super Bowls.

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Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick went 4-8 in his first season with the school. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Hudson, however, was the talk of the around Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels football team centered on her bizarre antics like giving the coach a pep talk on the sideline before a game, to controlling his official emails, to then awkwardly waiting for him after a press conference. She also had an odd selfie post after a victory, and wore a petty one-word necklace for all the haters

She definitely was seen around the coach all the time in what could be seen as a distraction.

The offseason hasn’t been much better with her unbelievable massage parlor diss shirt for the Super Bowl directed at Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Then there was her more-adult backless fisherman look.

Oh, let’s not forget her adult cheerleading competitions and petty captions like her “gold digger” one below.

Hudson is front row for Belichick’s presser

The media asked Belichick questions on Tuesday, March 24, as he readies for spring football. Hudson posted this photo of him talking about him being “ALL SMILES WITH THE IRISH MEDIA 😀🍀”

Jordon Hudson supports Bill Belichick as he opens UNC spring practice after disastrous debut Spring has sprung in Chapel Hill. https://t.co/IXAYtIP9Ir pic.twitter.com/p6bevKcnS3 — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) March 24, 2026

Why this should worry the program is she’s right there in the mix again. It doesn’t look like she’s going anywhere in what will no doubt be another media circus for Year 2 of the Belichick college experiment.

Buckle up Tar Heels fans, it’s going to be an interesting ride.