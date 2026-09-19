Bill Belichick Pushes Back on 'Ridiculous' Assumptions About Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson were laying low as the North Carolina Tar Heels' season got underway, but that changed during the team's home game against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, which they won 35-3.

Hudson was at the game, supporting Belichick at the sidelines. She was impossible to miss.

At the game, Hudson was seen wearing a Carolina blue jersey crop top and was spotted cheering and talking with staff on the sidelines at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

The Tar Heels are offto a 2-0 start under Belichick this season. Even with football season being in full swing, Belichick continues to get asked about his personal life, mainly, about Hudson. He wants people to know that there was a misconception about their relationship early on.

Bill Belichick Clears Up Misconceptions About Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson on the dirt track before the Kentucky Oaks race at Churchill Downs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a Wall Street Journal interview published on Wednesday, Sept. 16, Belichick talked about the idea that when Belichick was getting started at UNC, his girlfriend was someone running the show.

Speaking with the publication, he explained that she was helping to coordinate his schedule but really didn't have anything to do with what was happening at North Carolina.

"The way the story was picked up was a long way from that," he said. "Like, 'She's trying to be the general manager of the team,' and it's so ridiculous."

He added that his schedule was very busy when he took the job, so he needed help coordinating everything. Who better to do it than your significant other?

Bill Belichick Explains His Busy Schedule When He Took the UNC Job

"When I took the job here, it was December, and at that time I was doing five TV shows, the radio show, I had a book coming out. I had a lot of other things going on when I took the job," Belichick said.

It's worth noting that Hudson has been quiet on social media as of late. Her most recent Instagram post is from months ago, showing the two of them at the Kentucky Derby together. So far, she hasn't posted anything about North Carolina's new season online.

That silence is extra interesting because Hudson has previously been anything but subdued when it comes to defending Belichick. But, she's out in full force now, and don't be surprised if you see her at the next Tar Heels game. They play the Clemson Tigers at noon on Saturday.