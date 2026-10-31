Bill Belichick's Ex-Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Already Dating Again: Report

By now, the news has spread far and wide that North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have called it quits.

The former couple that dated in the spotlight reportedly called it quits late last year.

Hudson and Belichick Ended Their Relationship

According to TMZ Sports, sources close to Hudson say the 25-year-old and the legendary football coach, 74, ended their relationship sometime late last year.

But here's the interesting thing. TMZ also reports that Hudson has already started dating other people. If these two did quietly break up a year ago, it makes sense that should would have already been out there, dating others.

But it's still a lot of information to handle at once for those who have been following the Hudson and Belichick romance.

Jordon Hudson Dating Again After Bill Belichick Split, Report States

A source familiar with Hudson's personal life tells TMZ that she's started seeing other people since the relationship ended. It's not clear whether she's currently involved with any one person seriously, though, and no new romantic partner has been identified.

That leaves Hudson's dating life in a new chapter, even if the public hasn't gotten much of a look at it yet. Her relationship with Belichick attracted lots of buzz because of their 49-year age difference, and the pair spent much of their time together in the spotlight.

Now, it sounds like Hudson is getting back out there while keeping the details of her personal life close to the vest.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Kept Up Recent Appearances

University of North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson get off the bus as Clemson does their Tiger Walk before the game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's also worth pointing out that while the split apparently happened behind the scenes, neither has publicly acknowledged a breakup. In fact, they've continued making appearances together, leaving lots of room for questions about where things stand between them.

Hudson and Belichick were still seen together at events throughout the year, and Hudson was even spotted supporting him on the sidelines at the University of North Carolina's Oct. 3 home game against Syracuse. They also scouted out high school players during the Tar Heels' bye week.

The two first met on a flight in February 2021 and began dating in 2022. Their relationship didn't become public until June 2024.

Before Belichick, Hudson was reportedly involved with businessman Joshua L. Zuckerman. The two had an on-and-off relationship when she was around 20 or 21, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

For now, Hudson appears to be moving forward, but her exact relationship status remains something of a mystery. Belichick, meanwhile, has lots on his plate with his coaching responsibilities at UNC.