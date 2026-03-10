Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Turns Heads in Backless Fishing Dress

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson is known to turn heads with her fits. Her latest “fishing” fit might be her most stunning yet.

Hudson, 24, was the talk of the around Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels football team centered on her bizarre antics like giving the coach a pep talk on the sideline before a game, and then awkwardly waiting for him after a press conference. She also had an odd selfie post after a victory, and wore a petty one-word necklace for all the haters.

The offseason has been no different. Hudson caused a stir recently at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and then dissed Belichick’s former boss and owner of the New England Patriots with a fit about his prostitution solicitation arrest, Robert Kraft, before the team lost the Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, for a Maine fisherman’s forum, she showed up in this backless dress that definitely was the talk of the evening.

Hudson and Belichick were seen together in 2023, but their relationship may go back as far as 2021.

They went viral for their spring break beach acrobatics, and then her controlling ways during his podcast.

And then her adult cheerleading competitions for the former national champion cheerleader and Miss Maine pageant runner-up.

No matter where she is, Hudson continues to make headlines.