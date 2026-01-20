Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson causes stir at CFP National Championship

While the New England Patriots are getting ready to play in the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2019 when Bill Belichick was head coach, the current North Carolina Tar Heels coach and his controversial girlfriend Jordon Hudson hit the College Football Playoff National Championship in Florida.

Belichick coached New England to six Super Bowl championships in 24 seasons, before he left at the beginning of 2024. He got back into coaching at UNC this season and experienced a 4-8 record and a lot of media headlines were surrounding the 73-year-old coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend.

Jordon Hudson/Instagram

The talk around the program centered on Hudson’s her bizarre antics like giving the coach a pep talk on the sideline before a game, and then awkwardly waiting for him after a press conference. She also had an odd selfie post after a victory, and wore a petty one-word necklace for all the haters.

Belichick’s first season at UNC was quite the spectacle. | Jordon Hudson/Instagram

She even got into a feud with Belichick’s daughter-n-law.

Belichick and Hudson both at the natty

With the season over, the coach stopped by the CFP natty at Hard Rock Stadium and joined the ESPN set for a bit and then took in the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes while enjoying a beverage.

Bill Belichick having a drink and taking in the CFP Championship! pic.twitter.com/j9sy9HZwL5 — TickPick (@TickPick) January 20, 2026

Hudson, meanwhile, would later post with a friend from her suite at the game.

Jordon Hudson (left) and friend | Jordon Hudson/Instagram

They should show up next in Denver when the Patriots play on Sunday.

Belichick and Hudson could be anywhere next week doing anything and it wouldn’t be surprising anymore.

This is their first public appearance in a little while, however.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick | Jordon Hudson/Instagram

