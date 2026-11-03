Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response to Question About Ex-Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have had a very high-profile relationship, so it makes sense that people want to know what's really going on between them. Their age difference and public appearances have kept them in the spotlight, and now another report has put their relationship back under the microscope.

Last week, TMZ reported that Belichick, 74, and Hudson, 25, had quietly ended their romantic relationship nearly a year ago. The report also stated that Hudson is dating again. Despite the reported split, the two are said to remain close friends and stay committed to each other. That tidbit has only added to the questions surrounding where things stand today.

University of North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Naturally, the report is in the news, and Belichick was asked about it during his media availability on Monday, Nov. 2. The North Carolina Tar Heels head coach didn't appear very happy about the question and made it clear that his personal life isn't something he was eager to discuss.

Bill Belichick Pushes Back When Asked About Reported Former Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Given how much attention this relationship has received, it's hardly surprising that a reporter asked the football coach about it on Monday. But Belichick still wasn't happy when asked about it.

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick and his partner, Jordon Hudson on the Kentucky Derby. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Do you work for a tabloid now?" he said to the reporter, per Brian Murphy of WRAL. "I'll keep my personal comments and relationships to myself if that's alright with you."

It was a hard stop on a question that lots of people want answered. These two have been linked for years, and there wasn't really a sign of them breaking up, so that adds to the interest.

Belichick and Hudson first me on a flight in 2021. Their relationship turned romantic the following year. They eventually stepped out together publicly and made their big red carpet debut in December 2024 at the Museum Gala in New York City.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick's Recent Appearances Together Also Make the Breakup Timing Odd

During their time dating together, Hudson was spotted alongside Belichick at public events and at games. Their relationship has also been closely followed since he took over as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

In fact, Hudson was spotted on the sidelines just a week ago, cheering on Belichick and the Tar Heels during their game against Syracuse. That recent appearance made TMZ's report that the two had secretly split nearly a year ago even more unexpected. Hudson, however, wasn't at the Tar Heels' game last weekend, which turned into a thriller against the No. 1-ranked Miami.

The timing raised questions, especially since Belichick and Hudson have continued showing up together at events throughout 2026. So, while the report claims they are no longer romantically involved, there are still lots of unanswered questions.