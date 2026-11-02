Bill Belichick's Former Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Nowhere to Be Found at UNC-Miami Thriller

College football had lots of drama Saturday night, and Bill Belichick's North Carolina team came really close to pulling off a major upset. But while the Tar Heels were battling the nation's No. 1 team, one familiar face appeared to be missing from the stands: the former girlfriend of Belichick.

Jordon Hudson seemingly skipped North Carolina's 38-35 loss to Miami, adding another interesting piece to a week filled with questions about her relationship with Belichick. She wasn't spotted anywhere, including on the sidelines or in the crowd. The 25-year-old hasn't been a stranger to UNC football games this season, and she's actually regularly attended games, but she wasn't spotted during Saturday's thriller.

Jordon Hudson's Absence Comes After Bill Belichick Breakup Report

The apparent absence comes just one day after TMZ reported that Hudson and the 74-year-old coach had ended their romantic relationship sometime last year. They also reported that she's already dating again. Sources told the outlet that the pair remain close friends and are committed to their business partnerships.

The reports also claimed Hudson is seeing other people. Still, the timing of the alleged breakup has raised eyebrows, especially considering the two were seen holding hands at the Kentucky Derby in May 2026. The idea that they broke up a year ago doesn't fit with that timeline.

Hudson has also been present for several North Carolina games this season. She was spotted supporting Belichick when the Tar Heels defeated rival Duke on the road in Durham on Oct. 17. The two were even seen walking off the field together afterward, looking happy. She also helped him scout potential players this year.

Bill Belichick's Tar Heels Staffers Didn't Know He and Jordon Hudson Broke Up

Interestingly, the reported split apparently caught some people around the program off guard. Two North Carolina staffers told USA Today on Friday night that they weren't aware the relationship had ended. That adds yet another question mark.

While Hudson's absence attracted attention, Belichick's team had lots happening on the field. North Carolina pushed Miami to the limit, taking leads into the third and fourth quarters before ultimately falling 38-35.

The unranked Tar Heels were within striking distance late, even after trailing by 10 points in the final minutes. They managed to cut the deficit to three, but two penalties during onside kick attempts made the comeback considerably harder. North Carolina couldn't recover a third attempt, and Miami escaped with the win.

It was a frustrating finish after such a competitive performance, but the bigger conversation surrounding Belichick's personal life isn't likely to disappear anytime soon.