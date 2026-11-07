Bill Belichick's Ex-Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Secretly Supported Him at UNC Game After Breakup News

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have been getting lots of attention lately, and not because of anything happening on the football field. Their relationship has been back in the headlines after TMZ reported on Oct. 30 that the couple had quietly called it quits and that Hudson was already dating others again, despite their recent public appearances together.

The reported breakup has brough lots of questions about where things stand between the 74-year-old North Carolina head coach and the 25-year-old Hudson. But while the relationship may be over, Hudson hasn't exactly disappeared from Belichick's football world. In fact, she was spotted back at Kenan Stadium just one day after the news became public.

Bill Belichick's Former Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Shows Up for UNC's Matchup Against Miami

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet together. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hudson attended North Carolina's Oct. 31 matchup against the Miami Hurricanes, according to People magazine, as Belichick and the Tar Heels suffered a narrow 38-35 defeat. Her appearance came just one day after TMZ first reported the split. People later reported that the two had ended their relationship and that Hudson had started seeing other people since the breakup.

At first, many assumed Hudson wouldn't be at UNC's matchup against Miami, especially with news of her split from Belichick making headlines just a day earlier. She wasn't spotted in a high-profile spot at the game. But Hudson was there after all, People reports. She kept a low profile, with her presence only confirmed after the game.

Belichick wasn't interested in talking about his personal life when reporters brought up the situation during a Nov. 2 press conference. When WRAL's Brian Murphy asked whether he had any comment on the breakup reports and what they could mean for UNC's football program, Belichick wasn't having much of it.

"Do you work for a tabloid now?" he asked before adding, "I'll keep my personal comments and relationships to myself if that's alright with you."

Jordon Hudson Has Been a Regular at UNC Games

Hudson has been a familiar face at UNC games throughout the season. She was also spotted at the team's Oct. 3 loss to Notre Dame and shared a big hug with Belichick following the Tar Heels' 24-20 victory over Duke on Oct. 17.

Belichick and Hudson reportedly began dating in early 2023, following his split from longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday, whom he had been with for 16 years. The pair initially met in February 2021, when Hudson was still attending Bridgewater State University and cheering for the school's team.

For now, Hudson's latest appearance at a UNC game has given people another reason to wonder about the former couple's relationship. Belichick, meanwhile, has made it clear that he's not interested in turning his personal life into another press conference topic.