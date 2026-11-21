Bill Belichick's former girlfriend Jordon Hudson is facing a new challenge over a name that has attracted lots of scrutiny. A California pawn shop is pushing back against her attempt to trademark the phrase "Gold Digger," arguing that it has been using the same name for its business for years.

Hudson, 25, filed the trademark application in August 2025 through her Massachusetts company, TCE Rights Management. The application covers plans to use the name on products such as jewelry and key chains. It was put in back when she and Belichick were still dating.

But The Gold Digger, a pawn shop based in Elk Grove, California, has now formally challenged the request with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The business says it has used the name since at least 2008, according to trademark records reviewed by ESPN.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson together on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The opposition was filed on Monday, Nov. 16, and is pending review. That doesn't mean the pawn shop has won or that Hudson's application has been rejected. It means the two sides are entering a formal dispute over who can claim the name.

Why the Pawn Shop Is Challenging Hudson's Application

The phrase "gold digger" is commonly used as an insult aimed at someone accused of pursuing a relationship for financial gain. That has added another layer to Hudson's trademark filing because of her high-profile relationship with former New England Patriots and current North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Belichick.

Hudson and Belichick dated for years, and reports of their split surfaced this fall. The relationship became public in 2023 and has been super high-profile ever since.

The pawn shop's challenge, however, centers on its claim that it was using the name long before Hudson's company filed its application. The USPTO will now have to consider the opposition as the process moves forward.

Jordon Hudson's Other Trademark Efforts Tied to Tar Heels Coach Bill Belichick

The "Gold Digger" filing isn't the only trademark effort connected to Belichick. Hudson's company previously sought to register several phrases associated with the coach, including "Do Your Job (Bill's Version)," "Ignore the Noise (Bill's Version)," "The Belestrator (Bill's Version)" and "No Days Off (Bill's Version)," according to ESPN.

Those applications ran into problems, too. The USPTO refused all four in 2025 because the New England Patriots had already registered similar phrases, per ESPN, raising concerns that consumers could confuse the names.

The latest trademark dispute adds another complication to the business arrangements that have continued to make headlines following reports of the couple's breakup. For now, the "Gold Digger" application is simply being contested, so the USPTO has the make the final call.