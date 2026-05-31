Josh Allen's Brilliant Answer to Marriage-Related Question One Year After Wedding

From the way he lights up when asked about his wife Hailee Steinfeld, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen seemingly remains in the honeymoon stage of marriage.

It's officially been one full year since the celebrity couple tied the knot during a traditional California wedding on May 31, 2025. We wrote about the ceremony and the Bills' personnel who attended last year.

Early this spring, Allen and Steinfeld welcomed their first child, a baby girl, as the MVP quarterback took on his most honorable title.

With Organized Team Activities moving into Phase 3, Allen joined retired Bills' center Eric Wood on the Centered on Buffalo Podcast to talk about "new dad life" and football.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen answers a range of questions after the press conference introducing Joe Brady as the new head coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen, who turned 30 years old on the day the episode went live, sounded wise beyond his age when answering a loaded question about his relationship with Steinfeld.

Discussing pet peeves, Allen detailed one of his harmless habits that bothers his wife. Subsequently, Wood asked the quarterback to identify "something that she does that's a pet peeve of yours."

"Absolutely nothing, Eric," said Allen.

Spoken like a husband who sees no flaws in his movie star wife.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals to the offensive line a play during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen's annoying habit

Prior to proclaiming his unconditional love for Steinfeld on the podcast, Allen described one of his habits that bothers his wife.

“If I got something in my beard or my mustache and she goes to reach for it, I always like bark and snap," said Allen.

The Bills' franchise quarterback learned the behavior from his father Joel.

"It's something my dad did. We'd be little kids, touching the whiskers on his face and he'd like, 'Arrrgggh!'" said Allen.

Every couple has their pet peeves...Including Josh Allen and Hailee! Only one of the two is perfect.😂 pic.twitter.com/K7lHukFgDa — Centered on Buffalo (@thebuffalopod) May 21, 2026

Now, when Steinfeld touches his facial hair, Allen reacts similarly.

"Every time I do that, it gets her every single time, and I can't not do it. It's there for the taking, and I have to take it. So that's one thing," said Allen.

If that's the worst thing that happened between Allen and Steinfeld during their first year of marriage, then the couple appears destined for long-lasting marital bliss.