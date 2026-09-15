Bo Nix's Wife Izzy Sends Emotional Message Before Broncos QB Takes on Chiefs

Quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos had a successful season last year, but it ended short of getting to the big game. Throughout the season, Nix's wife, Izzy Nix, was spotted supporting her man, and it certainly seemed to help him get wins.

Nix, unfortunately, fractured his ankle during the NFL playoffs last season and missed the AFC Championship Game. There's a case to be made that they could have gone all the way if he had stayed healthy. Well, it's healthy now and ready to take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in the team's season opener.

Not only is Nix excited to get back on the field, but so is his wife, Izzy. She took to Instagram to send an adorable message supporting him, and it involves their baby, too.

Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix and Wife Izzy Nix Welcomed Their First Baby in 2026

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in the fourth quarter of a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bo and Izzy got married on July 2, 2022, in Alabama at the Ridge Point Events Venue in Alpine. Their wedding included friends and family, a bouncy house and surprise fireworks. After their wedding, they honeymooned in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Just a few years later, they had their first baby. Bo and Izzy welcomed their baby girl, Riley Belle Nix, in February 2026, and she's ready for the game against the Chiefs.

On Monday, hours before Bo took the field, Izzy posted a sweet Instagram story rooting for Bo. It's a picture of baby Riley wearing a white dress with the lettering, "Go Broncos."

Izzy Nix Continues to Support Quarterback Bo Nix Throughout His NFL Career

Much of Izzy's Instagram page is filled with sweet moments like this with Bo and Riley. Her most recent feed post is a gallery of the couple celebrating their four-year anniversary. "I love this life with you," she wrote in the caption.

She also previously took to Instagram to share the first photos of their baby girl, writing, "The Lord truly has blessed me with these precious women (plus many not pictured) and I am deeply grateful for the way they have loved and celebrated us."

The Broncos nabbed Nix back in 2024 in the NFL draft, and he eventually earned the team's starting quarterback job. Izzy has been right there supporting him, cheering him on and celebrating the big moments along the way. She's a familiar face at Broncos games, so don't be surprised to see more of Izzy and Riley around the team as the season rolls on.