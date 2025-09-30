Bo Nix's wife Izzy returns in Broncos-win fit with husband, backup QBs and wives
Bo Nix has become one of the most hotly-debated quarterbacks in his second year for the hotly-debated 2024 NFL Draft first-round quarterback class.
After a slow start to his 2025 season for the Denver Broncos, his wife Izzy Nix had pulled back from her usual posting on social media, especially when it came to her game-day looks.
Well after finally having a solid outing in a 28-3 snoozer win against the reeling Cincinnati Bengals without franchise QB Joe Burrow, Mrs. Nix was back to flex her attire with a celebration look, along with backup quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger and their wives.
Sharing on her Instagram Stories, the former Auburn Tigers cheerleader, where the couple met, wrote "Our people" with an orange heart emoji.
Mrs. Nix also showed off the full fit with her husband rocking her usual cowboy boots, this time in black with a matching leather coat, and a trendy blouse with flowing shorts.
Nix, 25, threw for 326 yards with two touchdowns to go along with one pick, also running in for another score. His passer rating was a respectable 97.9, so hopefully the former Oregon Ducks standout can get back to his rookie form, especially as Denver heads to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion and undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.
Mrs. Nix probably won't be posting her outfit for that game. Not because the Broncos will necessarily lose, but she seems to only attend home games, as shown recently when she and her fellow Denver WAGs surprised Stidham's wife Kennedy with a baby shower to watch the Los Angeles Chargers game together.
So the silver lining is, when her husband plays well, Mrs. Nix shows off more of her fantastic game-day fits.
