Bo Nix's wife Izzy returns in Broncos-win fit with husband, backup QBs and wives

The Denver Broncos quarterback had been struggling, so his wife Izzy wasn't showing off her game-day looks like usual.

Matthew Graham

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Bo Nix has become one of the most hotly-debated quarterbacks in his second year for the hotly-debated 2024 NFL Draft first-round quarterback class.

After a slow start to his 2025 season for the Denver Broncos, his wife Izzy Nix had pulled back from her usual posting on social media, especially when it came to her game-day looks.

Bo and Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Well after finally having a solid outing in a 28-3 snoozer win against the reeling Cincinnati Bengals without franchise QB Joe Burrow, Mrs. Nix was back to flex her attire with a celebration look, along with backup quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger and their wives.

Sharing on her Instagram Stories, the former Auburn Tigers cheerleader, where the couple met, wrote "Our people" with an orange heart emoji.

Izzy Nix, Bo Nix
Izzy Nix celebrates with the Broncos quarterbacks and their wives after Denver's MNF win. / Izzy Nix/Instagram

Mrs. Nix also showed off the full fit with her husband rocking her usual cowboy boots, this time in black with a matching leather coat, and a trendy blouse with flowing shorts.

Bo Nix, Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix returned to show off another game-day fit after the Broncos win on MNF. / Izzy Nix/Instagram

Nix, 25, threw for 326 yards with two touchdowns to go along with one pick, also running in for another score. His passer rating was a respectable 97.9, so hopefully the former Oregon Ducks standout can get back to his rookie form, especially as Denver heads to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion and undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Bo Nix
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mrs. Nix probably won't be posting her outfit for that game. Not because the Broncos will necessarily lose, but she seems to only attend home games, as shown recently when she and her fellow Denver WAGs surprised Stidham's wife Kennedy with a baby shower to watch the Los Angeles Chargers game together.

So the silver lining is, when her husband plays well, Mrs. Nix shows off more of her fantastic game-day fits.

Bo Nix
Sep 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

