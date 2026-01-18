Bo Nix's wife Izzy in spotlight with Broncos QB's devastating injury in Bills OT win

The Denver Broncos advanced to the AFC Championship Game after their 33-30 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on January 17.

However, this victory came at a massive cost for Denver's 25-year-old starting quarterback, Bo Nix.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nix contributed to Saturday's win against Buffalo by completing 26 of 46 pass attempts for 279 yards while also adding 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also added 29 rushing yards.

After Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a crucial interception in overtime, Nix and the Broncos capitalized on several pass interference calls during their ensuing drive to put them in range and ultimately win the game with a field goal.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles during overtime of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After getting into clear field goal range, the Nix took a knee to get to the middle of the field. He appeared to take an awkward hit from a Bills defender and came up limping, but it was mostly an afterthought as Denver won the same right after.

However, that fateful play is now the main story, as Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed postgame that Nix broke his ankle on that play and will have to miss the rest of the season as a result.

BREAKING NEWS



VIDEO FOOTAGE OF THE PLAY WHERE #BRONCOS QB BO NIX SUFFERED A SEASON-ENDING BROKEN ANKLE INJURY.



😳😳😳



This was the second-last play of the game where Nix kneeled the ball down and set up the game-winning field goal.

pic.twitter.com/EttfskbP42 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 18, 2026

Bo Nix's wife Izzy becomes center of attention after injury

This is a brutal blow for the Broncos. And surely there's nobody more upset than Bo's wife, Izzy. The couple met when they were both at Auburn, as Izzy was a cheerleader there. They met in 2020, got engaged in 2021, and were married in Alabama in 2022.

Izzy Nix/Instagram

Izzy is currently pregnant with Bo's child, which was announced in October.

While this was a huge win for the Broncos' franchise, this injury to Nix dampens Denver's entire mood.

