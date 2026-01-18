Bo Nix's wife Izzy in spotlight with Broncos QB's devastating injury in Bills OT win
The Denver Broncos advanced to the AFC Championship Game after their 33-30 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on January 17.
However, this victory came at a massive cost for Denver's 25-year-old starting quarterback, Bo Nix.
Nix contributed to Saturday's win against Buffalo by completing 26 of 46 pass attempts for 279 yards while also adding 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also added 29 rushing yards.
After Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a crucial interception in overtime, Nix and the Broncos capitalized on several pass interference calls during their ensuing drive to put them in range and ultimately win the game with a field goal.
After getting into clear field goal range, the Nix took a knee to get to the middle of the field. He appeared to take an awkward hit from a Bills defender and came up limping, but it was mostly an afterthought as Denver won the same right after.
However, that fateful play is now the main story, as Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed postgame that Nix broke his ankle on that play and will have to miss the rest of the season as a result.
Bo Nix's wife Izzy becomes center of attention after injury
This is a brutal blow for the Broncos. And surely there's nobody more upset than Bo's wife, Izzy. The couple met when they were both at Auburn, as Izzy was a cheerleader there. They met in 2020, got engaged in 2021, and were married in Alabama in 2022.
Izzy is currently pregnant with Bo's child, which was announced in October.
While this was a huge win for the Broncos' franchise, this injury to Nix dampens Denver's entire mood.
