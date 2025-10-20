Bo Nix’s wife Izzy stuns in perfect cowgirl fit after incredible Broncos comeback
Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos pulled off one of the more improbable comebacks you’ll ever see in Sunday’s home win vs. the New York Giants. His wife Izzy was still stunned after the game while looking stunning herself.
The Broncos trailed the Giants 19-0 to start the fourth quarter, and then 32-30 with under a minute to go until Bo found a way down the field for a winning field goal. To sum it up: They score 33 points in the fourth quarter to shock the Giants and everyone watching.
RELATED: Bo Nix's wife Izzy has 4 perfect words announcing pregnancy before Broncos vs. Jets
Bo Nix’s wife was there to witness it as she usually is like her perfect fit with the Broncos WAGs last weekend, and her plaid fit in London.
Izzy, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, celebrated her 27th birthday on Saturday.
On Sunday, her 25-year-old husband gave her the ultimate gift with a win for the ages throwing for 279 yards and two touchdowns in the comeback win.
RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy has pink pajama baby shower with Broncos WAGs
Her fit also was was attention-grabbing in her cowboy hat and boots. She wrote, “I’m still alive but I’m barely breathing” after what she witnessed Bo and the Bronocs do.
Bo and Izzy meet when he was the quarterback of the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader there. She’d follow him to the Oregon Ducks and they’d marry in the summer of 2022.
The Broncos are now 5-2 and take on the Dallas Cowboys at home next weekend where no doubt Izzy will stand out again as she’s thankfully still breathing.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS