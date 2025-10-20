The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bo Nix’s wife Izzy stuns in perfect cowgirl fit after incredible Broncos comeback

The Denver star quarterback gave his wife the best birthday present with a fourth quarter that will live in Broncos’ lore.

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos pulled off one of the more improbable comebacks you’ll ever see in Sunday’s home win vs. the New York Giants. His wife Izzy was still stunned after the game while looking stunning herself.

The Broncos trailed the Giants 19-0 to start the fourth quarter, and then 32-30 with under a minute to go until Bo found a way down the field for a winning field goal. To sum it up: They score 33 points in the fourth quarter to shock the Giants and everyone watching.

RELATED: Bo Nix's wife Izzy has 4 perfect words announcing pregnancy before Broncos vs. Jets

Bo Nix’s wife was there to witness it as she usually is like her perfect fit with the Broncos WAGs last weekend, and her plaid fit in London.

Izzy, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, celebrated her 27th birthday on Saturday.

On Sunday, her 25-year-old husband gave her the ultimate gift with a win for the ages throwing for 279 yards and two touchdowns in the comeback win.

RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy has pink pajama baby shower with Broncos WAGs

Her fit also was was attention-grabbing in her cowboy hat and boots. She wrote, “I’m still alive but I’m barely breathing” after what she witnessed Bo and the Bronocs do.

Bo and Izzy meet when he was the quarterback of the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader there. She’d follow him to the Oregon Ducks and they’d marry in the summer of 2022.

The Broncos are now 5-2 and take on the Dallas Cowboys at home next weekend where no doubt Izzy will stand out again as she’s thankfully still breathing.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

