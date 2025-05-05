Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shares cowboy wedding fun with 49ers QB
While Brock Purdy is still waiting for his new San Francisco 49ers contract, he continues to have a blast this offseason with his wife Jenna. Over the weekend, they had an awesome time at Brock’s sister’s wedding.
Brock, 25, has had a long offseason, and not just because the 49ers went 6-11 and missed the playoffs, but because he’s still trying to figure out his next deal. Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the Iowa State Cyclones, has been anything but irrelevant in the league. He just made $985k last season, however, and needs to get paid.
RELATED: Tan Brock Purdy looks relaxed with wife Jenna amid 49ers contract drama in cute pic
The situation wasn’t stopping the Purdys, though, as they enjoyed a trip to Turks and Caicos where Brock had an epic photobomb of Jenna in the gym, and then they hit of Nashville for a hockey date night with George Kittle and his wife Claire, and finally just some yummy tacos at home that Brock crushed shirtless.
Over the weekend Brock and Jenna attended his sister Whittney’s wedding where Brock (right) rocked the blue tuxedo next to Jenna in pink.
RELATED: 49ers QB Brock Purdy posts awkward 'fishing' pic with wife Jenna amid contract rift
The wedding party then had some cowboy hat fun.
While Brock is used to being the center of attention, it was all about the bride (and Jenna) on this day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Chill vibes: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit
Who dat?: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hairstyle after UCLA season
First-place fit: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks springtime NYC miniskirt fit in the city
BeyHive VIP: Vanessa Bryant rocks cowboy hat with Beyoncé’s mom at concert
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne’s ‘officially retired’ dress wows on LSU’s girls night out