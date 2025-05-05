The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shares cowboy wedding fun with 49ers QB

The Purdys have a blast at Brock’s sister’s big day over the weekend.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) kisses his now wife after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) kisses his now wife after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While Brock Purdy is still waiting for his new San Francisco 49ers contract, he continues to have a blast this offseason with his wife Jenna. Over the weekend, they had an awesome time at Brock’s sister’s wedding.

Brock, 25, has had a long offseason, and not just because the 49ers went 6-11 and missed the playoffs, but because he’s still trying to figure out his next deal. Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the Iowa State Cyclones, has been anything but irrelevant in the league. He just made $985k last season, however, and needs to get paid.

The situation wasn’t stopping the Purdys, though, as they enjoyed a trip to Turks and Caicos where Brock had an epic photobomb of Jenna in the gym, and then they hit of Nashville for a hockey date night with George Kittle and his wife Claire, and finally just some yummy tacos at home that Brock crushed shirtless.

Brock and Jenna Purdy
Brock and Jenna also hit up Arizona this offseason. / Jenna Purdy/Instagram

Over the weekend Brock and Jenna attended his sister Whittney’s wedding where Brock (right) rocked the blue tuxedo next to Jenna in pink.

Jenna and Brock Purdy (right)
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

The wedding party then had some cowboy hat fun.

Brock and Jenna Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

While Brock is used to being the center of attention, it was all about the bride (and Jenna) on this day.

