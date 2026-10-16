Broncos QB Bo Nix and Wife Izzy Share Baby Photos and Personal Update

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was flying high when an ankle injury during the team's playoff run sidelined him for the rest of the postseason. It was heartbreaking and a tough blow, Nix and his wife, Izzy, had some happy news waiting for them away from football.

In October of 2025, Izzy announced that she was pregnant, revealing that the couple was preparing to welcome their first child together. Then, they welcomed their first baby together, Riley Belle Nix, toward the end of February 2026.

The two first crossed paths while attending Auburn, and their relationship continued as Nix moved on to the next stages of his football career. They married in 2022 at Ridge Points Events Venue in Alabama. Izzy has been in Nix's corner ever since, supporting him through his transfer to Oregon and his move to the NFL. When Denver selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, she joined him for the next chapter of his career.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix and Wife Izzy Celebrate Their Baby's Growth on the Field

Now, Izzy is by Nix's side as a wife, mother and NFL fan. She's been spotted on the sidelines for Broncos games all season, and this time around, she's sporting a cowgirl look.

A few weeks into the season, Izzy shared a photo dump from the Broncos' season so far and her time on the sidelines cheering for her husband. In the main photo of the gallery on Instagram, she's sporting white knee-high cowboy boots and a total cowgirl look, which obviously fits the Broncos' brand.

"Just a little Mile High magic, that's all," she says in the photo caption.

Bo Nix's Wife Shares Baby Photos of Riley Belle Nix on the Sidelines

Nix's wife is seen with those same white cowboy boots throughout the photo gallery, enjoying time on and off the field. But, what really stands out is that she also shared photos of their baby, Riley, and Nix on the field together, celebrating their team's wins.

One photo in particular, the ninth slide, has Nix with his daughter on the field on a sunny day, and he's holder her and smiling up at the baby. It's a super sweet look at the personal side of this quarterback.

The Broncos are 3-2 and No. 2 in the AFC West, just behind the Kansas City Chiefs. A win over the reigning champions, the Seattle Seahawks, on "Thursday Night Football" would certainly help.

Nix has lots to keep him busy on the football field, but there's a whole new side of life waiting for him at home. Becoming a first-time dad gives the Broncos quarterback something to smile about beyond the game, and there's something genuinely sweet about that. Football may demand so much of his time and energy, but watching him embrace fatherhood is a reminder that some of life's best moments happen far away from the stadium.