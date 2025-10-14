Bo Nix's wife Izzy perfectly reacts to Broncos backup QB's newborn baby girl
In what would normally be an awkward relationship in the NFL, somehow the Denver Broncos quarterbacks' WAGs make it work as a trio.
Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham's wives, Izzy Nix and Kennedy Stidham, seem especially close if you follow both of them on Instagram, often posting photos together and Nix's partner in crime being part of the crew that surprised Kennedy with a pink pajama baby shower earlier in the season.
In fortuitous timing, Mrs. Nix also announced last week that she and Bo were expecting their first child.
So when Mrs. Stidham announced the birth of their baby girl, it was Mrs. Nix who had the perfect reaction to the big news.
Stidham's wife wrote on her Instagram carousel post, "october 6, 2025- the day we became a family of five 🤍," welcoming their second girl.
The former Auburn cheerleader, where Bo and Izzy met, responded, "I love her with my whole heart!!!!!! 🥹💕."
The Broncos seem to have a family atmosphere instilled by head coach Sean Payton, and that certainly extends to the wives in what would normally be an awkward relationship between QB1 and QB2. Just ask the Cleveland Browns.
In fact, even ex-Denver Broncos quarterbacks' wives were joining the love fest, as Nicolette Wilson, wife of Zach Wilson, now with the Miami Dolphins, wrote, "Can’t wait to meet the perfect baby girl🥹."
On the field, Nix has led the Broncos to an impressive 4-2 start, but his performance has been up and down, highlighted by the ups like a dramatic fourth quarter comeback against the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles, but a pedestrian passer rating of 88.2 for the season, scoring only 13 points against the winless New York Jets in London last Sunday.
Luckily for Bo, Izzy always has his back, and that includes any one of the Broncos quarterbacks both on and off the field.
