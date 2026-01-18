Bo Nix’s wife Izzy posts first reaction to Broncos QB’s season-ending injury
The Denver Broncos are one win away from going to the Super Bowl. Unfortuantely, they’ll have to do so with out star quarterback Bo Nix after a shocking injury that was revealed after their thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills in overtime on Saturday. His wife Izzy Nix posted her first reaction since the devastating news.
Nix led the Broncos on a game-winning field goal but was hurt in OT on a first-down run.
After all the celebrating at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado, the news quickly turned sour about an hour after the game when Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed Nix had fractured his ankle.
Now, the team will have to relay on backup QB Jarrett Stidham to face the winner of Sunday’s Houston Texans and New England Patriots game.
It was Courtland Sutton’s wife Brea whose post would reveal Izzy’s reaction. She wrote, “Good morning to all those who Bolieved & those only 😊“ with Bo in the word believed referring to the quarterback.
Izzy reacted with her eyes welling up with tears in four emojis “🥹🥹🥹🥹.”
It’s a sad situation for Nix and the Broncos after batting all season to get in this position.
The quarterback’s wife is now in the headlines as a result of the news.
Bo and Izzy’s love story
The college sweethearts met when he was the QB at the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader cheering him on at games.
They’d get married back in Alabama in 2022 when he was with Oregon for two seasons after transferring.
Now, she’s his No. 1 cheerleader in Denver.
