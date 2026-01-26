Bo Nix’s Wife Izzy Posts Emotional 4-Word Note After Broncos’ Ugly AFCC Loss
Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have to be wondering what could’ve been if the quarterback didn’t get hurt. The team came a play or two away from making it to the Super Bowl with backup Jarrett Stidham in an ugly, snow-filled loss at home to the New England Patriots. Nix’s wife had an emotional message the night of the defeat.
The second-year quarterback out of Oregon, Nix, had quite the season, and had Broncos fans riding high after defeating the Buffalo Bills in an overtime thriller in the divisional playoff round. About an hour after the game he learned his ankle had a broken bone and his season was finished.
Izzy shared a photo of the heartbreaking scene and had an moving message after the shocking news.
Fans lifted up Bo and Izzy this week with an amazing gesture she shared on social media.
For the game, they were there cheering on the backup Stidham and the team. Bo left the stadium after the ugly 10-7 defeat on his scooter holding up his injured ankle following surgery this week.
Izzy posts following the AFC Championship loss
Hours afterward, Nix then had a four-word message for Broncos fans for next season: “until august, mile high 🧡.”
Bo is expected to make a full recovery and be back to full strength in around three months — plenty of time before August when preseason starts.
Stidham’s wife also has emotional post
Kennedy Stidham posted her own heartfelt message after her husband almost led the Broncos to the Super Bowl : ”we love this team, we love this city. thank yall for the kindest support all week. this city is so special, this team is so special. we wanted this so badly for everyone.”
