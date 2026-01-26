Bo Nix’s Wife Izzy Posts Emotional 4-Word Note After Broncos’ Ugly AFCC Loss

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have to be wondering what could’ve been if the quarterback didn’t get hurt. The team came a play or two away from making it to the Super Bowl with backup Jarrett Stidham in an ugly, snow-filled loss at home to the New England Patriots. Nix’s wife had an emotional message the night of the defeat.

The second-year quarterback out of Oregon, Nix, had quite the season, and had Broncos fans riding high after defeating the Buffalo Bills in an overtime thriller in the divisional playoff round. About an hour after the game he learned his ankle had a broken bone and his season was finished.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills before leaning he broke his ankle. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Izzy shared a photo of the heartbreaking scene and had an moving message after the shocking news.

RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy posts first reaction to Broncos QB’s season-ending injury

Izzy Nix's January 19 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@izzysmokenix

Fans lifted up Bo and Izzy this week with an amazing gesture she shared on social media.

For the game, they were there cheering on the backup Stidham and the team. Bo left the stadium after the ugly 10-7 defeat on his scooter holding up his injured ankle following surgery this week.

RELATED: Jarrett Stidham's Wife Kennedy Posts 3 Words After Broncos QB's Awful Fumble

Izzy posts following the AFC Championship loss

Hours afterward, Nix then had a four-word message for Broncos fans for next season: “until august, mile high 🧡.”

Izzy Nix with a message for Broncos fans. | Izzy Nix/Instagram

Bo is expected to make a full recovery and be back to full strength in around three months — plenty of time before August when preseason starts.

Stidham’s wife also has emotional post

Kennedy Stidham posted her own heartfelt message after her husband almost led the Broncos to the Super Bowl : ”we love this team, we love this city. thank yall for the kindest support all week. this city is so special, this team is so special. we wanted this so badly for everyone.”

Kennedy Stidham’s message to Broncos fans. | Kennedy Stidham/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama