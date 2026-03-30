Travis Kelce Makes Career Move Away From Football Amid Taylor Swift Engagement
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The spotlight never really left Travis Kelce, but over the past few months, it’s gotten brighter, louder, and far more global.
Fresh off a whirlwind stretch alongside Taylor Swift, including a headline-grabbing engagement and a viral joint appearance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the Kansas City Chiefs star has become as much a pop culture fixture as a football icon.
The couple’s engagement, announced in August 2025, sent shockwaves through both the sports and entertainment worlds, further cementing their status as a crossover power duo.
But just as that narrative seemed to peak, Kelce flipped the script again.
On Monday, the Chiefs tight end was officially unveiled as Tommy Hilfiger’s newest global brand ambassador and creative collaborator.
This marks a major strategic alignment between one of football’s most recognizable personalities and a legacy American fashion house looking to evolve its cultural edge.
Kelce’s fashion has been building for years.
Long before this deal, he was turning heads during his tunnel walks, blending bold colors, statement pieces, and a confidence that made him stand out even in a league full of personalities.
Now, that organic evolution becomes institutional.
As part of the partnership, Kelce will front major campaigns and help design a capsule collection set to launch in 2027, merging Hilfiger’s classic prep aesthetic with his own high-energy style.
And this move fits into a much broader off-field portfolio.
Kelce has steadily built a business empire that stretches across fashion, media, and consumer products.
From launching his own brand Tru Kolors to collaborating with American Eagle in 2025, hosting TV shows, acting in scripted series, and even investing in companies ranging from food brands to Formula One teams, he’s operating more like a modern athlete-entrepreneur than a traditional NFL star.
This deal also lands at a pivotal moment for Kelce.
Kelce is entering what could be the late prime of his career, heading into his 14th NFL season.
At the same time, his global visibility has never been higher thanks to the “Swift effect,” which previously drove record TV ratings, merchandise sales, and franchise value spikes for the Chiefs an
For Tommy Hilfiger, this is a calculated bet on cultural relevance, as Kelce has successfully evolved from a star athlete to a bridge between sports, entertainment, and fashion.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.