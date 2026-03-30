The spotlight never really left Travis Kelce, but over the past few months, it’s gotten brighter, louder, and far more global.

Fresh off a whirlwind stretch alongside Taylor Swift, including a headline-grabbing engagement and a viral joint appearance at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the Kansas City Chiefs star has become as much a pop culture fixture as a football icon.

Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The couple’s engagement, announced in August 2025, sent shockwaves through both the sports and entertainment worlds, further cementing their status as a crossover power duo.

But just as that narrative seemed to peak, Kelce flipped the script again.

On Monday, the Chiefs tight end was officially unveiled as Tommy Hilfiger’s newest global brand ambassador and creative collaborator.

This marks a major strategic alignment between one of football’s most recognizable personalities and a legacy American fashion house looking to evolve its cultural edge.

introducing Travis Kelce as Tommy Hilfiger’s newest global brand ambassador and creative collaborator.



known for his presence both on and off the field, he brings a new perspective to timeless american style, blending confidence, individuality and a modern point of view. from… pic.twitter.com/VePtYw4QDT — Tommy Hilfiger (@TommyHilfiger) March 30, 2026

Kelce’s fashion has been building for years.

Long before this deal, he was turning heads during his tunnel walks, blending bold colors, statement pieces, and a confidence that made him stand out even in a league full of personalities.

Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) arrives before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, that organic evolution becomes institutional.

As part of the partnership, Kelce will front major campaigns and help design a capsule collection set to launch in 2027, merging Hilfiger’s classic prep aesthetic with his own high-energy style.

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) arrives at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

And this move fits into a much broader off-field portfolio.

Kelce has steadily built a business empire that stretches across fashion, media, and consumer products.

From launching his own brand Tru Kolors to collaborating with American Eagle in 2025, hosting TV shows, acting in scripted series, and even investing in companies ranging from food brands to Formula One teams, he’s operating more like a modern athlete-entrepreneur than a traditional NFL star.

Pebble Beach, California, USA; Travis Kelce prepares to hit his shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This deal also lands at a pivotal moment for Kelce.

Kelce is entering what could be the late prime of his career, heading into his 14th NFL season.

Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

At the same time, his global visibility has never been higher thanks to the “Swift effect,” which previously drove record TV ratings, merchandise sales, and franchise value spikes for the Chiefs an

For Tommy Hilfiger, this is a calculated bet on cultural relevance, as Kelce has successfully evolved from a star athlete to a bridge between sports, entertainment, and fashion.