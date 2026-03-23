Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Honeymoon Plans Tied to Chiefs Return After New Deal

There's a lot of uncertainty about what the Kansas City Chiefs will look like on the field next season. This is largely because star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in December of 2025.

The silver lining to this is that there's still a chance Mahomes would be ready for the Chiefs' 2026-27 season opener. But even if he does return on time, there have never been more questions about how Andy Reid's team will look on the field since the Mahomes era began.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Thankfully for Chiefs fans, they'll surely have one future Hall of Famer on offense next season, as legendary tight end Travis Kelce not only decided to return for one more season after pondering retirement, but news broke that Kelce signed a three-year, $57.735 million deal with another $3 million in incentives. He will be making $12 million in this upcoming season as part of the deal.

An X post from Ari Meirov revealed that the contract's structure makes it so it would have to be renegotiated once again next year, but also that it was made with the expectation that Kelce would be retiring after this season ended.

The #Chiefs’ new contract with TE Travis Kelce is structured as a 1-year, $12M deal with another $3M in incentives, with additional years included for cap purposes.



If Kelce wants to continue playing after this season, the deal will be renegotiated next year.



As currently… pic.twitter.com/8y2Ty4xK1D — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 23, 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s Honeymoon Plans Align With Chiefs Return After Deal

One other reason why Kelce's football future was uncertain is that he got engaged to pop music sensation Taylor Swift last August, and they are planning to get married in June.

On March 23, an article from The U.S. Sun revealed that Kelce and Swift have a three-week lavish honeymoon planned, which will include multiple stops in Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean. Among the known locations are The Bahamas, Lake Como in Italy, Paris, the French Riviera, and the Croatian Countryside.

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While this is surely going to be an extravagant few weeks for the newlyweds, this obviously might raise some eyebrows among Chiefs fans, given that one would assume that the team will be preparing for the upcoming season.

But the aforementioned article noted that Kelce is making it a priority for the trip's timing to ensure he can make it back for the Chiefs' training camp this summer. It also explained that he will "continue his pre-season training routine" while traveling with Swift.

Therefore, fans won't need to worry about Kelce staying in shape while he's enjoying this time with his wife. Not that they should ever need to worry about one of the greatest tight ends of all time.