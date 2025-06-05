The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Buffalo Bills share amazing 2-year time-lapse video of new stadium progress

New Highmark Stadium will replace the old one for the start of the 2026 season. See how far along it is now.

Matt Ryan

Buffalo Bills fans cheer during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills fans cheer during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills have one more season at Highmark Stadium before it’s off to New Highmark Stadium in 2026. A new time-lapse video of the past two years of construction was shared by the team and it’s awesome to see just how far along it is.

The new stadium will have some awesome features like a 360-degree canopy that will cover 65 percent of the seats from the harsh Buffalo elements to go along with stacked seating to bring fans closer to the action; it will include a rarity in a natural grass field, which will also be heated; it will feature state-of-the-art technology for fans including amazing video and scoreboards along with an acoustic sound system. Overall, It’s currently a $2.1 billion project.

The team released a look at the start of construction in June of 2023 until now in June of 2025. You can see how it’s coming along.

Recently the first seats were installed for a better look inside:

It will be fun to see Bills Mafia rooting on MVP Josh Allen with his new wife Hailee Steinfeld in that stadium.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic

Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro

Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii

Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby

Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Business