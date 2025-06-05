Buffalo Bills share amazing 2-year time-lapse video of new stadium progress
The Buffalo Bills have one more season at Highmark Stadium before it’s off to New Highmark Stadium in 2026. A new time-lapse video of the past two years of construction was shared by the team and it’s awesome to see just how far along it is.
The new stadium will have some awesome features like a 360-degree canopy that will cover 65 percent of the seats from the harsh Buffalo elements to go along with stacked seating to bring fans closer to the action; it will include a rarity in a natural grass field, which will also be heated; it will feature state-of-the-art technology for fans including amazing video and scoreboards along with an acoustic sound system. Overall, It’s currently a $2.1 billion project.
The team released a look at the start of construction in June of 2023 until now in June of 2025. You can see how it’s coming along.
Recently the first seats were installed for a better look inside:
It will be fun to see Bills Mafia rooting on MVP Josh Allen with his new wife Hailee Steinfeld in that stadium.
