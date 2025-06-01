Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld first kiss at wedding goes viral in beautiful photo
NFL MVP Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have officially tied the knot. On Saturday, May 31, the couple closed out the month by celebrating their love with family and friends at their wedding ceremony.
Throughout the night, photos from the ceremony surfaced online, including one of the moment that everyone has been waiting for.
In their intimate moment, the Buffalo Bills star and his bride shared their first kiss as husband and wife.
What a moment.
You can expect to see more photos of the couple as the night goes on, especially as they get to let loose at the wedding reception. Hopefully the spirit of Bills Mafia won't take over.
Steinfeld and Allen had been linked since May 2023. A few months later, the pair was seen in Los Cabos over Fourth of July Weekend, showing some PDA during their pool time.
They had been quiet about their relationship and avoided public statements or many appearances together, but Allen did share a photo of the two together in Paris on his Instagram account this summer. He captioned the post, "Onward."
Allen and Steinfeld got engaged on November 29, 2024. Now, as they prepare for the summer, they are officially husband and wife.
