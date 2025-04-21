Chipotle hockey jersey BOGO offer is back today for NHL playoffs marketing move
The NHL playoffs start today.
If that wasn't exciting enough for hockey fans, Chipotle is offering their buy-one-get-one deal if fans wear a hockey jersey anytime after 3 pm local time today, Monday, April 21.
It's all part of savvy marketing master class to let customers know that they've extended their North American partnership with the NHL, and for the first time, the NHL Players' Association.
"We are excited to celebrate the success of our relationship with Chipotle and continue to engage our passionate fans and Chipotle consumers," Jason Jazayeri, NHL Group Vice President, Business Development, said in a statement. "Our extension will see a continued emphasis on collaboration with Chipotle to deliver unique and compelling fan promotions, creating new ways for our fans to interact with our great game."
So whether you care about the NHL or not, hurry down to a participating Chipotle franchise for a burrito bowl.
Of course read the fine print, especially since it "is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability" and participating fast-casual restaurants.
Our favorite part might be that Chipotle is the official "Mexican-themed quick service and fast-casual restaurant of the NHL."
So if you're a full-service, slow serving Mexican restaurant, you're still in luck to be an official sponsor!
