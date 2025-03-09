The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren sizzles in freezing worst date ever with husband

The NHL superstar shares his awful-looking 'Friday night freeze' to stay fresh. Unbelievably, his wife Lauren does it with him in a stunning two-piece.

Matthew Graham

Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren were the breakout stars for Team Canada stateside.

Now back to the realities of the rigors of the NHL for the Edmonton Oilers, the face of the league shared his "Friday night freeze" on Instagram at his home.

Lauren McDavid
Lauren McDavid attends the Canada vs. Sweden 4 Nations Face-Off opener / Photo Credit: Lauren McDavid on Instagram

What's a "Friday night freeze" you ask? Try plunging yourself in an ice bath. In Edmonton, Canada. In early March. Yes, it's as awful as it sounds.

"Some days it feels like you're going to die," McDavid, 28, shares for both the insane cold bath and surviving a hockey season.

NHL WAGs Lauren McDavid, wife of NHL star Connor McDavid, and Kathy Lautner, girlfriend of Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby
Lauren McDavid / Instagram

So sure, you'd expect a driven professional athlete at the peak of his powers to do something that extreme to stay ahead of the game. But your wife doing it too? Now that's bad-a**!

After cursing that this week's plunge was especially "holy s**t," Mrs. McDavid, also 28, takes her turn.

Lauren McDavid
Connor McDavid/Instagram
Lauren McDavid
Connor McDavid/Instagram

In fact, in a stunning two-piece, dare we say Lauren takes it like a champ better than her superstar husband?

Connor's better half continues to rock her winter fashion as well, sharing her latest cold-weather fits on Instagram a couple of days prior.

On the ice, McDavid continues his momentum, having a goal and an assist in the Oilers 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars.

So apparently, a couple that freezes their a**es off together, stays stronger together.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

