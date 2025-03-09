Connor McDavid's wife Lauren sizzles in freezing worst date ever with husband
Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren were the breakout stars for Team Canada stateside.
Now back to the realities of the rigors of the NHL for the Edmonton Oilers, the face of the league shared his "Friday night freeze" on Instagram at his home.
What's a "Friday night freeze" you ask? Try plunging yourself in an ice bath. In Edmonton, Canada. In early March. Yes, it's as awful as it sounds.
"Some days it feels like you're going to die," McDavid, 28, shares for both the insane cold bath and surviving a hockey season.
So sure, you'd expect a driven professional athlete at the peak of his powers to do something that extreme to stay ahead of the game. But your wife doing it too? Now that's bad-a**!
After cursing that this week's plunge was especially "holy s**t," Mrs. McDavid, also 28, takes her turn.
In fact, in a stunning two-piece, dare we say Lauren takes it like a champ better than her superstar husband?
Connor's better half continues to rock her winter fashion as well, sharing her latest cold-weather fits on Instagram a couple of days prior.
On the ice, McDavid continues his momentum, having a goal and an assist in the Oilers 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars.
So apparently, a couple that freezes their a**es off together, stays stronger together.
