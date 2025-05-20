Drake addresses sports-betting ‘Drake curse’ with surprising answer
Drake is no stranger to taking an L. And neither are his favorite teams. But do these things go hand–in-hand? Drake is finally weighing in.
For years, the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker has been associated with the “Drake curse” — a theory suggesting that whenever Drake places a public bet on a team, or supports a team or player publicly, the team will lose in their next game or match. In an ad for sports-betting platform Stake, Drake finally weighed in on the so-called “Drake curse.”
“I don’t play sports,” Drake said in the video. “So, whether I pick the wrong team or not, — if I could get out there on the field and win for all your favorite teams, I would. But… no, the Drake curse is funny to me, honestly. First of all, the Raptors won a championship, so nobody can ever talk to me about the Drake curse. Toronto Raptors are NBA champions, so… if there was a Drake curse, Kawhi would have never hit that shot, we would have never beat the Warriors… there is no Drake curse. But it’s funny, though.”
Some teams who have fallen victim to the “Drake curse” include Conor McGregor, University of Alabama Roll Tide, and the Golden State Warriors. Still, Drake insists he’s no better or worse at sports betting than the next guy.
“I am a flawed sports-better, I will not deny that,” Drake said. “That’s not my gift, so I’ll let everybody roll with it, you know. And I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there’ll be plenty more content in the future for you to confirm your theories. ‘Cause for whatever reason, my slips do not cash out, so… But one day, I’m gonna have a parlay that’s insane and then everybody’s just going to be like, ‘Shh,’ on quiet.”
Thankfully, this is one L that the rapper is willing to take gracefully.
