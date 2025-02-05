Drake jabs LeBron James with lyric change in Kendrick Lamar feud fallout
Drake still hasn't gotten over his feud with Kendrick Lamar, and that was on display during a concert this week in Perth, Australia during the opening night of his Anita Max Win Tour.
One of the fallouts from Drake's beef with Kendrick was his friendship with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. In the middle of the beef, LeBron attended Kung Fu Kenny's Juneteenth concert which was the death nail in Drake's coffin.
LeBron was singing along to the most successful song of the beef, "Not Like Us," which rips Drake and went on to win five Grammys.
MORE: Gymnast Kyrstin Johnson goes viral for epic Kendrick Lamar floor routine
After that, Drake went into full Gen Z mode and showed his unhappiness with LeBron by unfollowing the rapper on Instagram and releasing the track "Fighting Irish" where he ripped LeBron and floated baseless rumors that the NBA star was unfaithful to his wife, Savannah James.
Now, during the opening show on his new tour, Drake took another jab at LeBron with a subtle lyric change to his record "Nonstop."
"How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man," Drake raps.
"6" is a reference to Toronto and LeBron James' Miami Heat jersey number. "23" is a reference to Jordan, which Drake has a deal with, and LeBron's number.
MORE: What song will Kendrick Lamar perform first at Super Bowl LIX?
The lyric initially read, "B*tch, I move through London with the euro-step / Got a sneaker deal and I ain’t break a sweat / Catch me ’cause I’m goin’ outta there, I’m gone / How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron?"
While Drake was taking subtle jabs on stage in Australia, LeBron dropped 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists in a 122-97 win for the Lakers over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Kendrick, meanwhile, is still riding high from his Grammys success and preparing to take the stage in New Orleans during halftime of Super Bowl LIX.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams