FIFA Club World Cup champ receives staggering sum vs. NFL, NBA winners

While FIFA is struggling to get fans to show up in the United States to the Club World Cup, the winning team won't care given how much they'll earn.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

FIFA was hoping to make a major splash with the reformatted 32-team Club World Cup.

So far, it has been a dud from an attendance standpoint, with FIFA reportedly pushing another $50 million for a major marketing push to get more people in the stands.

Pedro Neto
Jun 16, 2025: Chelsea FC forward Pedro Neto celebrates scoring the first goal of the game against LAFC in the Club World Cup. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While the biggest soccer clubs in the world like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich are using it mostly as a tune-up before their league seasons starts, there is quite a monetary incentive to still try to win the tournament.

Try a cool $40 million, making it the biggest prize for any winner in the world.

Lionel Messi
Jun 14, 2025: Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi reacts against Al Ahly FC during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. / Hannah Mckay-Reuters via Imagn Images

Compare that number to the NFL's Super Bowl champions or NBA winners, and it's not even close. The Philadelphia Eagles received $10 million, and the soon-to-be-crowned NBA champs will get $4.7 million.

It's unclear how that $40 million pot is split between the club and its players, so each participant's payout is undetermined as to which trophy would win them the most money.

Some of the biggest European clubs, obviously the ones that have the most marketing appeal like the ones mentioned above, have already received as much as $38 million already just for showing up.

Teams win $2 million for a group stage win ($1 million for a draw), $7.5 million by making it to the Round of 16, $13 million for the quarterfinals, $21 million for the semifinals, and $30 for making it to the finals.

Needless to say, not too shabby.

Desire Doue
June 15, 2025: Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue reacts during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. / Daniel Cole-Reuters via Imagn Images
Matthew Graham
