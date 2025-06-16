The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bears QB Caleb Williams oddly disses old rival attending PSG-Atlético Madrid game

Hating a historic rival never dies. And no, it has nothing to do with the old Packers' Jordan Love clip wishing Bears fans a Happy Father's Day.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

PSG wasn't the only one having some fun today.

Chicago Bears second-year franchise quarterback Caleb Williams, who might have more pressure on him than anyone else in the NFL, was at the Rose Bowl to watch Paris Saint-Germain dominate Atlético Madrid, 4-0, in their opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup, keeping the momentum going after their first Champions League crown.

RELATED: Bears' Ben Johnson staff address annoying Caleb Williams habit that irked teammates

Caleb Williams
Nov 30, 2024: Chicago Bears and former USC quarterback Caleb Williams holds his Heisman Trophy and poses with his mother Dayne Price, father Carl Williams, athletic director Jennifer Cohen and president Carol Folt during his jersey retirement ceremony / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The game was played at the historic Rose Bowl, which also happens to be the home stadium for the UCLA Bruins. Williams of course won a Heisman Trophy for the crosstown rival USC Trojans, eventually becoming the No. 1 pick by the Bears.

The 23-year-old polarizing QB1 seemed to throw shade at UCLA, captioning his post from the game, "Let them use my home for dis game."

RELATED: Why Caleb Williams' dad's explosive Bears comments are completely overblown

Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams/Instagram

It would make sense if the former All-American had won both matchups against the Bruins, but he only split the games, including getting blown out at home at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, 38-20, in his final game playing for the Trojans.

Williams was technically 1-0 at the Rose Bowl, beating UCLA 48-45 the previous season, but then the Trojans lost in the Pac-12 Championship Game to Utah, missing the College Football Playoff. They lost in the Cotton Bowl that season to Tulane to finish 11-3. He also never won the "Granddaddy of Them All," the signature Rose Bowl game.

So yes, on a day where the old Jordan Love "Happy Father's Day" clip to the Bears resurfaced, Williams did a little smack talking of his own.

It might have been a bit of a stretch though.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Totes adorbs: Hailee Steinfeld drops first official photo from Josh Allen wedding

Speaking of adorbs: Josh Allen gives rare comment on Steinfeld’s wedding post

No way!: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers meeting

Secret wedding?: Aaron Rodgers’ first official Steelers photo sparks marriage rumors

New sweet digs: Aaron Rodgers buys insane Pittsburgh mansion with unreal amenities

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News