Bears QB Caleb Williams oddly disses old rival attending PSG-Atlético Madrid game
PSG wasn't the only one having some fun today.
Chicago Bears second-year franchise quarterback Caleb Williams, who might have more pressure on him than anyone else in the NFL, was at the Rose Bowl to watch Paris Saint-Germain dominate Atlético Madrid, 4-0, in their opening game of the FIFA Club World Cup, keeping the momentum going after their first Champions League crown.
The game was played at the historic Rose Bowl, which also happens to be the home stadium for the UCLA Bruins. Williams of course won a Heisman Trophy for the crosstown rival USC Trojans, eventually becoming the No. 1 pick by the Bears.
The 23-year-old polarizing QB1 seemed to throw shade at UCLA, captioning his post from the game, "Let them use my home for dis game."
It would make sense if the former All-American had won both matchups against the Bruins, but he only split the games, including getting blown out at home at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, 38-20, in his final game playing for the Trojans.
Williams was technically 1-0 at the Rose Bowl, beating UCLA 48-45 the previous season, but then the Trojans lost in the Pac-12 Championship Game to Utah, missing the College Football Playoff. They lost in the Cotton Bowl that season to Tulane to finish 11-3. He also never won the "Granddaddy of Them All," the signature Rose Bowl game.
So yes, on a day where the old Jordan Love "Happy Father's Day" clip to the Bears resurfaced, Williams did a little smack talking of his own.
It might have been a bit of a stretch though.
