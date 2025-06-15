Brittany Mahomes joins Lionel Messi's wife for epic cameo before Club World Cup
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are big soccer fans.
Brittany, a former soccer player, and Mahomse are also proud co-owners of the NWSL's Kansas City Current. During the offseason, the famous couple regularly brings their kids, Sterling Skye, 4, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, and Golden Raye, 5 months, to cheer for the Current at CPKC Stadium.
Shortly before Brittany debuted the first photo of baby Golden's face on social media, the three-time Super Bowl MVP debuted his new ad with World Cup champion and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.
In the ad, the two superstars continue to press the increase button on their treadmills to keep pace with each other. Adidas captioned the video on Instagram, "When I push, you push, we push. Even legends need a workout buddy. #YouGotThis."
While it's fun watching the NFL star compete with the world's biggest futbol star, their respective wives nearly steal the show in the first few seconds.
Viewers see Antonela Roccuzzo, who married Messi in 2017, and Brittany working out together. Brittany's voice says, "Almost done," before the camera zooms in on Mahomes and the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.
Like Brittany, Antonela is also a mother of three. The Argentinian model and Inter Miami star share three boys, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.
When Inter Miami takes on Al Ahly to kick off the Club World Cup on Saturday, June 14, fans can expect to see his wife and kids cheering him on at Hard Rock Stadium.
