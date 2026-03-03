Jack Hughes’ USA 'Golden Goal' Puck Could Fetch Staggering Amount
Jack Hughes delivered the USA its first men’s Olympic hockey gold since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team. Now, the puck he scored the “Golden Goal” to beat Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics with could fetch some serious coin.
Hughes, 24, had a moment no one will forget when is overtime goal in the gold medal game vs. a stacked Canada team just 1:41 into OT.
He also sacrificed a tooth during the win for America after a brutal high stick.
All worth it.
Since then, Team USA has gotten heroes welcomes wherever they have gone, including the White House where he caused a stir with his post.
He’s also been in the news a lot as his relationship rumors with Canadian singer Tate McRae remain hot.
Golden puck could fetch staggering amount
While it’s back to the NHL season for the New Jersey Devils center Hughes, no one will forget that golden Olympics moment. In fact, the puck he scored with could be worth $1 million, according to TMZ.
It’s no doubt a collector’s item some wealthy individual would no doubt love to have.
While the “Miracle on Ice” team in the Lake Placid Games didn’t have NHL players on it and defeated the Soviet Union hockey team that looked unbeatable, Hughes’ goal in the Milano Cortina Games will go down in history as one of the greatest USA Olympic moments ever 46 years later.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.