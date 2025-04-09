The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James awkwardly poses with $75 'twin' Barbie that's eerily identical

LeBron James made history as the first professional Ken doll. Maybe we should stop with one given the whopping price for the Lakers superstar's twin.

Matthew Graham

Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lil Penny has been reincarnated as Lil LeBron.

For those of an older generation, the Chris Rock-voiced Lil Penny doll was a star character in classic 1990s Nike ads when Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway was one of the biggest rising stars in the NBA, other than Michael Jordan. And don't forget, Hardaway, a slimmer Shaq, and the Orlando Magic defeated the Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference semi-finals when the GOAT returned to the NBA after shockingly retiring after three championships (or secretly being suspended by David Stern). His Airness won another three more after that.

RELATED: Michael Jordan, Kobe greater than LeBron, Step for one glaring reason

LeBron James
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Fast forward to 2025, and and lil LeBron James has showed up to look eerily like his real-life inspiration as the Los Angeles Lakers living icon, and the NBA's all-time leading scorer, debuted with the equally iconic Barbie, the first pro athlete Ken Doll for a staggering $75 price tag.

Today, the four-time MVP awkwardly posed with his doll in a photoshoot he shared in an Instagram post.

RELATED: Dad LeBron puts way to much pressure on son Bronny James yet again

Most other outlets were gushing with King James' creepy mini-me, with the official Instagram handle writing, "literally twins," while Bleacher Report Kick's added the nickname, "LeBarbie." GQ Sports gushed a little too much, adding, "spectacular, give me 14 of em right now."

The detail of Lil LeBron is quite impressive, especially with his blue-and-white Nike LeBrons. There is a joke to be had about the hairline, but of course the doll has no issues in that department.

The extra layers of sophistication are what give it that $75 cost, which is five times more than a regular Barbie. Mattel and LeBron are obviously hoping these become collectibles.

Let's see if everyone will be rushing out to buy 14 of them for a cool $1,050.

Bronny James, LeBron James
Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business