LeBron James awkwardly poses with $75 'twin' Barbie that's eerily identical
Lil Penny has been reincarnated as Lil LeBron.
For those of an older generation, the Chris Rock-voiced Lil Penny doll was a star character in classic 1990s Nike ads when Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway was one of the biggest rising stars in the NBA, other than Michael Jordan. And don't forget, Hardaway, a slimmer Shaq, and the Orlando Magic defeated the Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference semi-finals when the GOAT returned to the NBA after shockingly retiring after three championships (or secretly being suspended by David Stern). His Airness won another three more after that.
Fast forward to 2025, and and lil LeBron James has showed up to look eerily like his real-life inspiration as the Los Angeles Lakers living icon, and the NBA's all-time leading scorer, debuted with the equally iconic Barbie, the first pro athlete Ken Doll for a staggering $75 price tag.
Today, the four-time MVP awkwardly posed with his doll in a photoshoot he shared in an Instagram post.
Most other outlets were gushing with King James' creepy mini-me, with the official Instagram handle writing, "literally twins," while Bleacher Report Kick's added the nickname, "LeBarbie." GQ Sports gushed a little too much, adding, "spectacular, give me 14 of em right now."
The detail of Lil LeBron is quite impressive, especially with his blue-and-white Nike LeBrons. There is a joke to be had about the hairline, but of course the doll has no issues in that department.
The extra layers of sophistication are what give it that $75 cost, which is five times more than a regular Barbie. Mattel and LeBron are obviously hoping these become collectibles.
Let's see if everyone will be rushing out to buy 14 of them for a cool $1,050.